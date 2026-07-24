Note to the public: Data collection for automated driving research

CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From approximately July 2026 to December 2026, test vehicles operated by Robert Bosch GmbH and CARIAD SE may collect information in the following Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Markham, Kitchener, Windsor, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Montréal, and Québec City.This data collection supports the research, development, and testing of driver assistance and automated driving technologies. The information collected may include personal information and will be used to analyze traffic environments, improve system performance, and enhance the safety and reliability of these technologies.How data is collectedInformation is collected by clearly marked test vehicles operating in public areas and, where permitted, in private or controlled environments. These vehicles are equipped with sensors, including cameras, that may capture video, images, and related environmental data.Data collection includes video and photographic images of the surrounding environment, which may incidentally capture images of individuals, faces, and license plates. The data is processed primarily to understand environmental characteristics and is not used for the purpose of identifying individuals. No biometric data is generated as part of this project.Data retentionPersonal information collected during this project will be retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the research and development purposes described above. Anonymized or aggregated data may be retained indefinitely for research purposes.Data transfersPersonal information may be shared with affiliates and service providers who assist with data processing, storage, or analysis, under contractual obligations to protect your information.Personal information collected in Canada may be transferred to, stored in, and processed in Germany and other countries where Robert Bosch GmbH, CARIAD SE, or their service providers operate. When personal information is transferred outside of Canada, it may be subject to the laws of those jurisdictions and may be accessible to law enforcement or government authorities in accordance with those laws.For transfers outside Quebec, a privacy impact assessment has been conducted in accordance with Quebec privacy law. Contractual and technical safeguards are in place to protect your information.Contact for questions and to exercise rightsUnder Canadian privacy laws, you have the right to access your personal information, request corrections, withdraw consent, and request deletion, subject to legal requirements. For more information about this data collection, and your rights, please refer to the full privacy notice: View the full privacy notice For privacy inquiries, access requests, or to exercise your rights regarding personal information collected by this project, please contact:Robert Bosch GmbHData Protection OfficerAbteilung Informationssicherheit und Datenschutz Bosch-Gruppe (C/ISP)Postfach 30022070442 StuttgartGermanyE-Mail: DPO@bosch.comCARIAD SEData Protection OfficerMajor-Hirst-Straße 738442 WolfsburgGermanyE-Mail: privacy@cariad.technologyComplaint authorityIf you are not satisfied with how we have handled your personal information, you have the right to lodge a complaint with:For Quebec Residents: Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec525, boul. René-Lévesque Est, bureau 2.36, Québec (Québec) G1R 5S9Telephone: 418-528-7741Website: www.cai.gouv.qc.ca Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada30 Victoria Street, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 1H3Toll-free: 1-800-282-1376Website: www.priv.gc.ca

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