Note to the public: Data collection for automated driving research
CANADA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From approximately July 2026 to December 2026, test vehicles operated by Robert Bosch GmbH and CARIAD SE may collect information in the following Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Markham, Kitchener, Windsor, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Montréal, and Québec City.
This data collection supports the research, development, and testing of driver assistance and automated driving technologies. The information collected may include personal information and will be used to analyze traffic environments, improve system performance, and enhance the safety and reliability of these technologies.
How data is collected
Information is collected by clearly marked test vehicles operating in public areas and, where permitted, in private or controlled environments. These vehicles are equipped with sensors, including cameras, that may capture video, images, and related environmental data.
Data collection includes video and photographic images of the surrounding environment, which may incidentally capture images of individuals, faces, and license plates. The data is processed primarily to understand environmental characteristics and is not used for the purpose of identifying individuals. No biometric data is generated as part of this project.
Data retention
Personal information collected during this project will be retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the research and development purposes described above. Anonymized or aggregated data may be retained indefinitely for research purposes.
Data transfers
Personal information may be shared with affiliates and service providers who assist with data processing, storage, or analysis, under contractual obligations to protect your information.
Personal information collected in Canada may be transferred to, stored in, and processed in Germany and other countries where Robert Bosch GmbH, CARIAD SE, or their service providers operate. When personal information is transferred outside of Canada, it may be subject to the laws of those jurisdictions and may be accessible to law enforcement or government authorities in accordance with those laws.
For transfers outside Quebec, a privacy impact assessment has been conducted in accordance with Quebec privacy law. Contractual and technical safeguards are in place to protect your information.
Contact for questions and to exercise rights
Under Canadian privacy laws, you have the right to access your personal information, request corrections, withdraw consent, and request deletion, subject to legal requirements. For more information about this data collection, and your rights, please refer to the full privacy notice: View the full privacy notice
For privacy inquiries, access requests, or to exercise your rights regarding personal information collected by this project, please contact:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Data Protection Officer
Abteilung Informationssicherheit und Datenschutz Bosch-Gruppe (C/ISP)
Postfach 300220
70442 Stuttgart
Germany
E-Mail: DPO@bosch.com
CARIAD SE
Data Protection Officer
Major-Hirst-Straße 7
38442 Wolfsburg
Germany
E-Mail: privacy@cariad.technology
Complaint authority
If you are not satisfied with how we have handled your personal information, you have the right to lodge a complaint with:
For Quebec Residents: Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec
525, boul. René-Lévesque Est, bureau 2.36, Québec (Québec) G1R 5S9
Telephone: 418-528-7741
Website: www.cai.gouv.qc.ca
Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada
30 Victoria Street, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 1H3
Toll-free: 1-800-282-1376
Website: www.priv.gc.ca
Tim Wieland
This data collection supports the research, development, and testing of driver assistance and automated driving technologies. The information collected may include personal information and will be used to analyze traffic environments, improve system performance, and enhance the safety and reliability of these technologies.
How data is collected
Information is collected by clearly marked test vehicles operating in public areas and, where permitted, in private or controlled environments. These vehicles are equipped with sensors, including cameras, that may capture video, images, and related environmental data.
Data collection includes video and photographic images of the surrounding environment, which may incidentally capture images of individuals, faces, and license plates. The data is processed primarily to understand environmental characteristics and is not used for the purpose of identifying individuals. No biometric data is generated as part of this project.
Data retention
Personal information collected during this project will be retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the research and development purposes described above. Anonymized or aggregated data may be retained indefinitely for research purposes.
Data transfers
Personal information may be shared with affiliates and service providers who assist with data processing, storage, or analysis, under contractual obligations to protect your information.
Personal information collected in Canada may be transferred to, stored in, and processed in Germany and other countries where Robert Bosch GmbH, CARIAD SE, or their service providers operate. When personal information is transferred outside of Canada, it may be subject to the laws of those jurisdictions and may be accessible to law enforcement or government authorities in accordance with those laws.
For transfers outside Quebec, a privacy impact assessment has been conducted in accordance with Quebec privacy law. Contractual and technical safeguards are in place to protect your information.
Contact for questions and to exercise rights
Under Canadian privacy laws, you have the right to access your personal information, request corrections, withdraw consent, and request deletion, subject to legal requirements. For more information about this data collection, and your rights, please refer to the full privacy notice: View the full privacy notice
For privacy inquiries, access requests, or to exercise your rights regarding personal information collected by this project, please contact:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Data Protection Officer
Abteilung Informationssicherheit und Datenschutz Bosch-Gruppe (C/ISP)
Postfach 300220
70442 Stuttgart
Germany
E-Mail: DPO@bosch.com
CARIAD SE
Data Protection Officer
Major-Hirst-Straße 7
38442 Wolfsburg
Germany
E-Mail: privacy@cariad.technology
Complaint authority
If you are not satisfied with how we have handled your personal information, you have the right to lodge a complaint with:
For Quebec Residents: Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec
525, boul. René-Lévesque Est, bureau 2.36, Québec (Québec) G1R 5S9
Telephone: 418-528-7741
Website: www.cai.gouv.qc.ca
Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada
30 Victoria Street, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 1H3
Toll-free: 1-800-282-1376
Website: www.priv.gc.ca
Tim Wieland
Bosch
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.