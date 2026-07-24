Liberty Wing welcomes new commander

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Service members, families and members of the local community welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Michael C. Alfaro as commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, accepting command from Brig. Gen. Jack R. Arthaud during the wing's change of command ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 10, 2026.

Alfaro previously served as Headquarters Air Force A5/A7XD design development division chief at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and reflected on Arthaud's leadership during the past two years. He highlighted the Liberty Wing's operational achievements, including rapid deployments, major exercises, further integration of F-35 operations with partner and Ally forces, and continued combat readiness across the European theater. He also spoke about the lasting impact Arthaud made on the wing and expressed confidence in Alfaro as he assumes command.

“[Brig. Gen. Arthaud], you led this wing through it all with grace and style, fostering a sense of community, getting the mission done and getting it done the right way,” said Moga. “You’re one of the most natural leaders I’ve come across, and you leave behind a legacy you can and should be extraordinarily proud of.”

Bidding farewell to Arthaud, Moga introduced and welcomed Alfaro and his family on their return to England.

“[Col. Alfaro] is the perfect fit to be the next 48th Fighter Wing commander. I know you will drive this wing to continued success and new heights. I look forward to watching you lead and watching you command,” said Moga.

Following the traditional passing of the guidon, Moga officially transferred command of the Liberty Wing to Alfaro, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.

In his first remarks as commander, Alfaro thanked the Liberty Wing for the warm welcome and expressed his excitement to join the team. He spoke about the wing's reputation across the Air Force and its critical role in projecting combat airpower alongside Allies and partners throughout the European theater.

“I would just like to say thank you for your patriotism, your sacrifice and your endurance. [I have] the overwhelming feeling of appreciation and gratitude for having the opportunity to lead one of the most consequential wings in the U.S. Air Force,” said Alfaro. “Chief Master Sgt. Jospeh Rohde, [48th Fighter Wing command chief,] and I couldn’t be more impressed with the team that we have here.”

As commander of the Liberty Wing, Alfaro leads four combat-ready fighter squadrons operating F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, supporting U.S., NATO and Allied operations throughout Europe. The 48th Fighter Wing remains the largest U.S. fighter wing in Europe, providing ready, responsive and lethal combat airpower whenever called upon.