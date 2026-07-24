Join the LA Dems’ Views2Votes Creator Program

Louisiana’s culture isn’t made in corporate boardrooms or by out-of-touch politicians. It’s built by us – our artists, entrepreneurs, content makers, designers, musicians, storytellers, and culture bearers who keep the soul of this state alive.

But right now, extreme politicians are trying to drown out our voices with cheap culture wars while working families are struggling just to get by. We are ready to flip the script.

Our Views2Votes Creator Program is a home for local creators who are ready to use their platforms to fight for real Louisiana issues like wages, healthcare, the environment and affordability. Together, we’re going to amplify the message, help elect Tensas Parish farmer Jamie Davis to the U.S. Senate, support Democratic candidates down the ballot, and build a stronger Louisiana that we can all afford.

Sign up now, and we’ll be in touch with weekly updates, action items, giveaways, events & more!

👟 THE SNEAKER BALL CREATOR SWEEPSTAKES 👟

To celebrate our launch, we’re doing something massive. Any creator (there is no follower requirement but accounts must be public and active) who signs up to join the program between now and Wednesday, July 29th will be automatically entered to win a spot at the official Creator Table at the August 7th Masquerade Sneaker Ball in New Orleans featuring Vice President Kamala Harris!

We are randomly drawing 5 winners on Thursday, July 30th to receive a ticket for themselves and 1 guest.

Click here to Sign up and let’s GEAUX!!!!