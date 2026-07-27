Yechiel Rivlin's MetroPointe Campus Secures Two New Leases as Long-Term Office Commitments Continue in St. Louis Park

MetroPointe Office Campus

Eight-year lease with Nelson-Rudie & Associates and new lease with Center ID Corp reinforce continued demand for suburban office space in the Minneapolis market

Companies are making more deliberate real estate decisions today. When a tenant commits to a long-term lease, it reflects confidence in the property's quailty ownership and management” — Yechiel Rivlin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yechiel Rivlin , owner of the MetroPointe office campus in St. Louis Park, has completed two new lease transactions at MetroPointe 400, underscoring continued demand for well-managed suburban office properties as employers remain selective about long-term workplace commitments.MetroPointe 400 BH LLC recently executed an eight-year lease with Nelson-Rudie & Associates, Inc. and signed Center ID Corp. as a new tenant. The transactions strengthen the MetroPointe campus, which includes the connected MetroPointe 300 and MetroPointe 400 office buildings owned by Yechiel Rivlin and managed by ABS Management & Development Corp.The leases come as office landlords continue adapting to evolving workplace strategies and tenant expectations. While companies have become more deliberate in their real estate decisions, long-term lease commitments remain a key indicator of confidence in ownership, management, and location.Located in St. Louis Park, MetroPointe offers convenient access to downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, major transportation corridors, and a wide range of nearby amenities, including restaurants, hotels, retail, and residential neighborhoods. The campus has attracted a diverse mix of professional services, engineering, healthcare, consulting, and technology firms.Rivlin said the leases reflect a long-term ownership approach focused on stability, consistent property management, and tenant relationships."Today's office tenants have choices," said Yechiel Rivlin. "When a company commits to a long-term lease, it reflects confidence in the ownership's commitment to maintaining a quality workplace. Our objective has always been to create an environment where businesses can operate successfully for many years."The eight-year lease with Nelson-Rudie & Associates represents one of the longer-term commitments at MetroPointe, while Center ID Corp.'s addition further broadens the tenant mix and reinforces the campus's position as an established business destination within the Minneapolis metropolitan area.Commercial real estate professionals note that tenants are increasingly prioritizing responsive ownership, building quality, accessibility, and operational reliability when evaluating office space. MetroPointe's recent leasing activity reflects those priorities and demonstrates that well-located suburban office campuses continue to attract long-term users despite broader shifts across the office sector.Rivlin said ownership remains focused on enhancing MetroPointe through ongoing capital investment, strategic leasing, and proactive management."We're focused on building lasting value for our tenants, our properties, and the broader business community," Rivlin said. "Every lease represents the beginning of a relationship, and our responsibility is to continue investing so MetroPointe remains a place where businesses choose to stay and grow."With these transactions, Yechiel Rivlin and ABS Management & Development Corp. continue advancing MetroPointe's long-term positioning as a stable, professionally managed office campus in the Twin Cities.

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