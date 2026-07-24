Third Boundary Error Causes Voters to Receive Wrong Ballot Style

In the August 4th Primary Election, a third group of voters received incorrect ballot styles. Ballots for voters in Precinct 6065 failed to include the measure to create the West Plains Aquifer Protection District. The 804 voters in the precinct will be mailed a supplemental ballot today. Voters in the precinct should return both their original ballot and the supplemental ballot.

“While every voter will have an opportunity to cast votes for all their eligible issues, these three situations create additional effort for the voters” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton.

Earlier this year, Precinct 6016, which is located south of the Spokane International Airport, approached the maximum number of registered voters allowed by state law. It was split into 6016 and 6065. Although the original filing to place the creation measure on the ballot was amended to include the new precinct number, the Elections Office did not update the boundaries after receiving the amended filing. Including Precinct 6065, the number of voters participating in this vote on the West Plains measure is 30,397.

“It is disheartening to have a third issue with boundary lines. I recognize that this creates concern for both voters and for the districts. After this election is completed, my office will review all boundary lines of districts that place only tax issues on the ballot,” said Dalton.