$100,000 All or Nothing Ticket Sold in Beaver Dam

MADISON, Wis. -- Sometimes less is more. A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket, matching 0 out of 11 numbers, was sold at Piggly Wiggly on 810 Park Ave. in Beaver Dam for the July 22 Evening drawing.

While most Lotto games require players to match every number to win big, the Wisconsin Lottery’s All or Nothing game rewards extreme luck on both ends of the spectrum. All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching 0 out of 11 numbers or by matching 11 out of 11 numbers. The odds of winning the top prize are 1:352,716.

The Piggly Wiggly win continued an All or Nothing trend in 2026. Five of the seven All or Nothing top prize winners this year have been won by matching 0 out of 11 numbers.

Piggly Wiggly will receive a $2,000 Retailer Program Performance Winning Ticket Incentive for selling the winning ticket. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

All or Nothing drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets are $2.