Winning $2,000,000 and $100,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in Shorewood and West Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. -- Although no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Wisconsin hosted a couple of big wins for the August 3, 2026, drawing. A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold at Spring East, LLC/BP Pantry 41 on 1602 East Capitol Dr. in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter on 4140 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Milwaukee. Both tickets included the Power Play, multiplying their prizes by 2X.

The $2,000,000 ticket matched five of five (8-30-41-48-54) numbers but not the Powerball. The $100,000 ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball (4).

In 2026, two other $2,000,000 million tickets have been sold including:

• April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Pick N Save in Milwaukee

• April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Brite Spot 2 in Hurley

Wednesday's estimated Powerball jackpot of $786 million is the ninth largest in the game's history. It will be the 41st drawing during this current jackpot run. The game record for most consecutive drawings in a jackpot run is 47.

This year, five Powerball jackpots have been won, with winning tickets sold in seven different jurisdictions.

2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners

• Jan. 21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina

• March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas

• April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delawar

• April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas

• May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two-percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds to win a $1,000,000 prize are 1:11,688,054 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.