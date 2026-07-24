Level up your career at VITA
The Commonwealth security risk management (CSRM) division seeks a technical subject matter expert.
Are you seeking a cybersecurity position that enables you to switch gears between several high-level responsibilities as you safeguard the Commonwealth of Virginia's (COV) systems?
The Commonwealth security risk management (CSRM) division is hiring for a technical subject matter expert (SME) to coordinate daily operations for the team while collaborating with both internal and external intelligence partners.
If you're ready to upgrade your cybersecurity career, apply on the Virginia Jobs website today.
Threat intel and vulnerability management team lead
Closes Aug. 3
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