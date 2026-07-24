The Records Public Access Online Portal offers extensive search tools to research, view and order copies of Klickitat County recorded documents and marriage licensing. Standard copy fees will apply. The online portal is routinely maintained and offers access to official county records from mid-1998 to near present day.

Records dated prior to 1998 or recorded within the most recent 45 days may not be available via the online portal. Inquiries for these documents should be directed to the Klickitat County Auditor's Office, Recording Department at recording@klickitatcounty.gov or by calling (509)773-4001 during regular business hours.



