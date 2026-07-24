Industrial Commission Approves Outdoor Heritage Fund Grant Program Projects

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Industrial Commission today approved $6 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for six conservation and recreation projects benefiting North Dakotans across the state. The funding for this program, generated from oil and gas production tax revenue, supports projects that improve access to public and private lands for sportsmen and women, farming and ranching stewardship practices, fish and wildlife habitat preservation and outdoor recreation areas.

“The projects approved today embody the mission of this impactful program by enhancing conservation practices and creating new opportunities for North Dakotans to enjoy outdoor recreation activities,” said Commission members in a joint statement. “We appreciate the efforts of the applicants in developing these projects and their dedication to improving quality of life for citizens across our great state.”

The approved projects total $6 million. They include:

$175,000 to the LaMoure County Water Resource District for its Limesand Seefeldt Dam Reparation Project.

$1 million to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for its Donation-Supported PLOTS program.

$2.5 million to Audubon Great Plains for its Conservation Forage Program II.

$1.5 million to North Dakota Natural Resources Trust for its Bakken Development and Working Lands Program 4.

$700,000 to North Dakota Natural Resources Trust for its Working Grassland Partnership 8.

$125,000 to the North Dakota Wildlife Federation for its North Dakota Open Prairie Initiative.

The next grant round deadline for the Outdoor Heritage Fund is Nov. 1, 2026.