Second Dot LLC Launches StockFit API, a New US Financial Data Provider

Andy Reimann wants to make financial data more accessible. 15 years of professional experience in software engineering is his foundation to make that happen.

StockFit API delivers audit-grade, point-in-time SEC data for developers and quant researchers, at pricing built for fair commercial use.

What sets StockFit apart is the audit trail. Every fact in the normalized statements carries its source filing and date, with derived fields called out separately and amendments handled properly.” — Christopher Gordon, Founder & CEO of Quantum Trade Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Dot LLC today announced the launch of StockFit API , a financial data API built for developers, quant researchers, and institutional investment workflows.StockFit API sources all of its data directly from the SEC EDGAR filing system and is built for audit-grade accuracy: every number it serves carries an audit trail linking back to the original filing that produced it. New filings are processed daily, as soon as they become available. A generous free tier lets users evaluate the data before making a commitment to any paid subscription The API goes well beyond structured fundamentals. At launch it ships with more than 90 endpoints, covering insider transactions, institutional holders, beneficial owners, executives, company peers, revenue segmentation, and more."StockFit is the only financial API I've found that provides a true Point-In-Time (PIT) Temporal Rollback Ledger out of the box," said Marcus M. Simmons of LogicFortress. "Exposing the exact SEC amendment trail allowed me to mathematically eliminate Lookahead Bias from my quantitative execution engine in a single weekend. It is an absolute game-changer for deterministic backtesting."Many traditional data providers charge substantial fees, especially for commercial use cases and point-in-time accuracy. Their normalized financial statements also offer no way to audit the numbers behind them. That's where StockFit API differentiates itself: full traceability from every served value back to its source filing.Andy Reimann, founder of Second Dot LLC, said the goal is to give small startups a legitimate, high-quality data source they can afford and trust."I've been on both ends now. Five years ago, I needed to subscribe to five different providers just to get all the data needed for my long-term investment app. It was absolutely impossible from a cost perspective to get everything I needed. Now I'm creating the API I wish existed back then."Feature highlights:- 20+ years of clean fundamentals- All US stocks and funds, including delisted- Executives and governance- Company peers- IPOs- Earnings- Stock splits- Dividends- Revenue and business segmentation- Fund holdings, including daily fund holdings- Insider transactions- Beneficial and institutional owners- Sector- and industry-aware key metrics- Native MCP server for AI agent integrationsFull API documentation is available at https://api.stockfit.io/docs/ About Second Dot LLCSecond Dot LLC is the company behind StockFit API, a US financial data platform that sources fundamentals, ownership, and filings data directly from SEC EDGAR. StockFit API is built on a single principle: every number should be traceable to the filing that produced it. Learn more at https://developer.stockfit.io

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