Consumer Brands Statement on USTR’s Section 301 Investigation

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s Section 301 investigation of 60 countries’ “Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor” from President and CEO Melissa Hockstad:

“Consumer Brands commends the Trump administration’s efforts to ensure the final recommendations of its Section 301 investigation on forced labor imports protect U.S. manufacturers while recognizing domestic sourcing constraints and unavailable natural resources. USTR’s thoughtful approach takes a firm stance against this issue, building on longstanding commitments from the private sector. USTR has again demonstrated the ability to compel change and address unfair trade practices without impacting the affordability and availability of everyday consumer products made right here in the U.S.

“America’s food, beverage, household and personal care manufacturers are proud to serve as the country’s largest domestic manufacturing sector by employment, sourcing up to 90 percent of ingredients and inputs from American farmers and suppliers. We look forward to continuing to work with USTR and the Trump administration to strengthen supply chains and enact long-lasting America First trade policy that benefits U.S. manufacturers and consumers.”