Cruz, Warnock Introduce Human Dignity and Emerging Technologies Act 



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) today introduced the Human Dignity and Emerging Technologies Act, legislation that would establish the United States Commission on Human Dignity within the legislative branch to advise Congress on the ethical and policy implications of emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI).



Amidst the rapid development of AI, the federal government lacks a dedicated forum to examine the ethical questions and threats to human dignity posed by emerging technologies. The Human Dignity and Emerging Technologies Act would establish a non-regulatory commission composed of members from across the political spectrum to study AI developments, with a particular focus on bioethics. Through public hearings, periodic reports, and targeted advisory opinions, the Commission would inform Congress on emerging technologies and encourage a thoughtful approach to policymaking, while recognizing the importance of innovation in maintaining America’s competitiveness.



Upon introduction, Chairman Cruz said: “Emerging technologies have the potential to improve everyday life and strengthen America’s position on the global stage. But as these technologies continue to evolve, we should carefully consider the ethical questions they raise and ensure human dignity remains at the center of our policymaking. The Human Dignity and Emerging Technologies Act will help ensure that as we lead the world in technological advancement, we remain guided by the values that define our nation.”



Senator Reverend Warnock said: “As artificial intelligence continues to become a larger part of our society, we need to be clear eyed about addressing the potential problems and perils of this technology. That is why I am joining Senator Cruz in addressing AI’s implications for human dignity. Our bipartisan advisory committee will be important to informing both Congress and the American people on the best path forward for AI.”



Read the one-pager on this legislation HERE.



Read the full text of this legislation HERE.

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