Solvent Direct Expands National Distribution Network Through Strategic Asset Acquisition

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Solvent Direct expands nationwide through a strategic asset acquisition, enhancing distribution capacity, logistics, and product availability.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solvent Direct, Inc. today announced the completion of a strategic asset acquisition from a regional distributor with operations in California and Oklahoma.The acquisition expands Solvent Direct's distribution capacity, asset availability, and logistics infrastructure, further strengthening its ability to provide next-day delivery of laboratory supplies specialty gases , solvents, dry ice, filtration media, hardware, and extraction support products across the United States."This acquisition represents another important milestone in our national growth," said Lexis Shontz, CEO of Solvent Direct. "By expanding our distribution capacity and purchasing power, we're able to deliver greater product availability, faster service, and increased value while helping protect clients from supply disruptions and market volatility."Customers previously served by the distributor now have access to Solvent Direct's nationwide distribution network, private fleet, and dedicated customer support.The seller's identity has not been publicly disclosed pursuant to the terms of the transaction.About Solvent DirectSolvent Direct is a nationwide distributor of laboratory supplies, specialty gases, solvents, dry ice, filtration media, hardware, and extraction support products, providing next-day delivery through its expanding network of distribution facilities and private fleet.

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