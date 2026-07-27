New Report Finds Most Governments Unprepared for Predictable Resource Risks

This figure shows the extent to which countries’ strategies recognize (x-axis) and respond to (y-axis) overshoot. The green smiley face in the upper right corner indicates where strategies need to be to meaningfully recognize and commensurately respond to overshoot. Logo for Earth Overshoot Day

Analysis shows that no country’s national strategy fully recognizes ecological overshoot, despite evidence that resource security underpins economic stability.

Ecological overshoot is not a distant environmental concern; it’s a live economic risk” — David Lin, Ph.D.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis from Global Footprint Network and Greenings finds that national governments have not integrated overshoot impacts, including resource security, into their core economic strategies, leaving them exposed to risks that are already reshaping the global economy.The report, " Prepared for the Predictable? Overshoot and the Failure of Countries to Ready Themselves", released in support of Earth Overshoot Day , reviewed flagship national strategy documents from dozens of major economies, including five-year plans, budget speeches, and national security strategies.Researchers, working with AI-assisted methods, evaluated how strongly each document recognizes ecological overshoot as an economic risk and whether that recognition translates into concrete policy and investment. The assessment used a five-dimension rubric, applied independently by four large language models, which produced consistent results.Key findings:• None of the national strategies analyzed meaningfully addresses overshoot risks.• China’s current five-year plan scored highest, though it still falls short of an commensurate response.• Argentina national strategy documents ranked lowest across all documents reviewed.• The European Union scored lower than its sustainability reporting record might suggest, indicating a gap between public commitments and economic planning.The findings suggest that even when sustainability is acknowledged in public discourse, it is not consistently reflected in the structural decisions that shape national economies.“Ecological overshoot is not a distant environmental concern; it’s a live economic risk,” said Dr. David Lin, co-author of the report. “Countries are so dependent on global resources that they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to resource shocks, as seen in supply disruptions triggered by events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”The report recommends that governments establish cross-partisan task forces to identify and address gaps in their economic strategies. It also highlights emerging tools, such as the Transition Valuation Project, which applies an overshoot lens to infrastructure, corporate, and investment decisions.The full analysis, including country-by-country scoring and methodology, is publicly available at https://footprintnetwork.org/prepared-for-the-predictable ABOUT EARTH OVERSHOOT DAY:Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year. This ecological deficit spending is possible because economies can overuse resource stocks, leading to the liquidation of ecological resources stocks and the accumulation of waste, most prominently carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In 2026 it falls on July 30.Such overspending cannot last, because any overuse will end. The question is only how: by design or disaster.ORGANIZATION BEHIND EARTH OVERSHOOT DAY AND THIS REPORT:Earth Overshoot Day ( https://www.overshootday.org ) is hosted by Global Footprint Network, which also initiated this report. Global Footprint Network is an international research organization that helps countries, cites, and companies unlock meaningful responses to overshoot. The calculation of the date builds on the National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts, which are governed by FoDaFo and maintained by York University. To determine the date of Earth Overshoot Day for each year, Global Footprint Network calculates the number of days of that year that Earth’s biocapacity suffices to provide for humanity’s Ecological Footprint. The remainder of the year corresponds to global overshoot.Global Footprint Network partnered with Greenings , an organization that fosters champions who leverage the sustainability transition in ways that create value today. Visit them at https://www.greenings.org ADDITIONAL MATERIALS:♥ Report and supporting materials: https://footprintnetwork.org/prepared-for-the-predictable/ ♥ Introduction to analysis for the general public - https://footprintnetwork.org/2026/07/20/planet-sent-invoice/ ♥ Access to a Gemini Notebook where you can query the LLM outputs for each country - https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/3d0b056f-e1dc-4c84-99f6-f3922adeda6e?authuser=3 ♥ Data platform with country Footprint comparisons: https://data.footprintnetwork.org ♥ Visuals to download - https://overshoot.footprintnetwork.org/newsroom/visuals/ AUTHOR CONTACTS:

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