County to Host Community Input Sessions on Proposed Data Center Ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cumberland County will host two community input sessions as part of the development of a proposed data center ordinance. The sessions are designed to provide information about the ordinance development process, answer questions and gather public input before a draft ordinance is developed.

No ordinance has been adopted, and public input gathered during these sessions will help inform the County's ordinance development process.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit several discussion stations covering topics related to data center development, including water, power, noise, air quality, land use and zoning, environmental considerations and economic impacts. Facilitators will be available at each station to document community input.

Comments received during each input session will be compiled into a summary report that will be shared with the Joint Planning Board and the Board of Commissioners as the ordinance development process continues.

Community Input Session Details

Stedman

When: Wednesday, Aug. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stedman Baptist Church, 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman

Gray’s Creek

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills

These community input sessions are part of Cumberland County's ordinance development process and are separate from any actions being considered by other local governments.

Additional information about the proposed data center ordinance, including frequently asked questions and project updates, is available at cumberlandcountync.gov/datacenter.

For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.