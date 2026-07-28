Spring Lake Library Will Close at 3:30 Today Due to Water Outage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Spring Lake Community Library will close at 3:30 p.m. today, July 28, due to a water outage. The library will reopen for normal hours Wednesday, July 29, at 9 a.m.

The early closure is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of library and resource center visitors and staff while water service is unavailable.

All other Cumberland County Public Library Locations will remain open for regular hours. To find another library location or access to online services, visit cumberlandcountync.gov/library, call 910-483-7727 or follow the library on social media at @CCPLNC.