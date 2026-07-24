OAKCHA EXPANDS INTO ULTA BEAUTY NATIONWIDE

Ulta Beauty is the ideal retail partner because they share our belief that discovering fragrance should be exciting, personal and approachable.” — Aziz Ghani, Partner at OAKCHA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAKCHA , a fragrance house making luxury-quality fragrance more accessible, today announced its launch at Ulta Beauty. Beginning August 2, 2026, OAKCHA will be available on Ulta.com and in 100+ Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. in key markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, with plans to expand into additional stores this fall, bringing the brand to 700+ stores nationwide.

The partnership marks OAKCHA’s first exclusive launch with a national beauty retailer, bringing its fragrance collection-building approach to a broader audience. It also gives OAKCHA the opportunity to meet fragrance lovers in person for the first time, introducing guests to the brand through both physical retail and Ulta.com. The launch reflects growing demand for accessibly priced fine fragrance options that deliver scent intensity and everyday wearability.

Founded on the belief that fragrance is a form of self-expression, OAKCHA has built a community around the idea that scent wardrobes should be attainable, not intimidating. The brand’s extrait de parfum formulas are designed for lasting wear and crafted to help consumers choose scents by mood, moment, outfit or occasion.

At launch, Ulta Beauty guests will be introduced to OAKCHA through a curated in-store selection of eight scents, alongside nine scents available online, spanning gourmand, floral, fruity, woody and amber profiles.

The lineup brings several of OAKCHA’s fan favorites to Ulta Beauty, led by Sweven, the brand’s top-selling fragrance. The floral-woody-amber scent has sold out three times this year and sees a 40% repeat purchase rate. For Ulta Beauty's discovery-oriented, loyalty-driven community, the launch creates a new way to experience OAKCHA's approach to fragrance, inviting guests to build a personal scent library rooted in self-expression and everyday wear.

"Ulta Beauty is the ideal retail partner because they share our belief that discovering fragrance should be exciting, personal and approachable," said Aziz Ghani, Partner at OAKCHA. "This launch represents an important next chapter for OAKCHA as we introduce the brand to millions of new guests, expand how consumers experience our fragrances and continue building one of the most exciting fragrance communities in beauty."

“Fragrance continues to be one of the most exciting areas of discovery in beauty, and our guests are increasingly looking for scents that feel personal, expressive and easy to incorporate into their everyday lives,” said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. “OAKCHA brings a fresh approach to the category through a collection that encourages exploration, self-expression and scent layering across different moods and moments. By engaging new fragrance shoppers and inspiring continued discovery, the brand complements our growing assortment and supports our commitment to offering guests meaningful choice within the category. We’re excited to welcome OAKCHA to Ulta Beauty and give our guests even more ways to build a scent wardrobe that feels uniquely their own.”

To support the Ulta Beauty launch, OAKCHA will bring its highly concentrated fragrance world to life through an integrated campaign spanning earned media, creator content and owned channels, including social, email, SMS and digital storytelling. The campaign is designed to introduce Ulta Beauty guests to OAKCHA’s fragrance wardrobe philosophy, drive discovery across stores and online, and encourage trial among a new community of fragrance shoppers.

OAKCHA launches at Ulta Beauty online and in select stores beginning August 2, 2026. To learn more, visit OAKCHA.com and ulta.com.

About OAKCHA:

OAKCHA is a fragrance house on a mission to make luxury-quality fragrance more accessible. Built on the belief that scent is a form of self-expression, OAKCHA creates high-concentration, long-lasting extrait de parfum formulas designed to help customers build a fragrance wardrobe for every mood, outfit and occasion. With more than 150 fragrances across gourmand, floral, woody, amber, fresh and unisex scent profiles, OAKCHA offers long-lasting, expertly crafted fragrances at approachable prices. OAKCHA products are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben- and phthalate-free. For more information, visit www.OAKCHA.com.

About Ulta Beauty:

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990 Ulta Beauty has grown to more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland, its joint venture in Mexico and its franchise in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

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