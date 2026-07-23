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Shane Stack Takes Oath of Office

Delegate Shane Stack took the oath of office today. Stack was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Delegate Bill Flanigan, who resigned when elected to the West Virginia Supreme Court. Justice H. L. Kirkpatrick administered the oath of office.

Stack, an auctioneer, accepted the position because its an opportunity to help his community.

“I want to serve the people of Ohio County and the 4th District,” said Stack.

Stack represents District 4, which includes Ohio County.

Joining Delegate Shane Stack for the ceremony were his wife, Michelle and son, Ben. Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Senator Laura Wakim Chapman, and former Delegate Charlie Reynolds were also in attendance.

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Shane Stack Takes Oath of Office

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