Brandywine Zoo Adds Year-round Mixed Species Exhibit

The new Hidden Falls exhibit at Brandywine Zoo will include common squirrel monkeys, a prehensile-tail porcupine, Patagonian mara, green iguana and red-footed tortoises. /Delaware DNREC photo.

$2.5 Million Project Funded by Public and Private Donations

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in conjunction with the Delaware Zoological Society today unveiled a new year-round exhibit at the Brandywine Zoo, with indoor and outdoor areas featuring five species of animals impacted by loss of their natural habitat.

The new residents include common squirrel monkeys, a prehensile-tail porcupine, Patagonian mara, green iguana and red-footed tortoises. Most of these animals are representatives of species impacted both by the pet trade and a decline in native habitat.

The new exhibit called Hidden Falls includes a 320-square-foot outdoor area and an indoor building that is climate-controlled, with heat, air conditioning and humidity for year-round use and animal observation. The habitat for accommodating them features naturalistic landscaping with real and artificial trees for climbing and a waterfall and stream with filtered water.

“This new habitat is a cool addition for our zoo visitors to see and for our animals to live together in, including squirrel monkeys that we expect to be a fan favorite,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “For our keepers, the exhibit will be an opportunity to tell the stories of the animals’ journeys and the importance of conservation.”

The $2.5 million project is part of the Our Zoo Re-imagined campaign that supports the zoo’s Master Plan for revitalization by balancing new infrastructure, guest services and modern animal habitat. The zoo is managed by the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, with the Delaware Zoological Society (DZS) serving as its 501c3 nonprofit partner.

According to William Montgomery, president of the DZS board of directors, “The $2.5 million fundraising effort began four years ago by the society and included contributions from the volunteer DZS board, the City of Wilmington, private foundations, donors, zoo patrons and $600,000 from the state of Delaware bond bill. Every contribution, no matter how small, propelled us to this day. We are particularly grateful for the financial support from the state of Delaware.”

Contributing private foundations include The Longwood Foundation, Laffey-McHugh, Chichester duPont, Ellise and Rosa McDonald, The Welfare Foundation, Crestlea, Crystal Trust, Rockford Woodlawn and the Donald and Martha Dewees Foundation.

Over the last decade, the Our Zoo Re-Imagined project upgraded the Andean Condor habitat, added a state-of-the-art animal hospital, created the transparent honeybee hive display, built a children’s nature play area and created a barnyard experience that allows children to interact with the animals. The campaign also added the magnificent Madagascar exhibit, where several species of lemur thrive, including the endangered crowned lemur.

The 121-year-old Brandywine Zoo is the only Delaware zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Accreditation is the mark of excellence that assures the public that the Brandywine Zoo meets or exceeds professional standards in animal care, education, visitor services, programming and conservation. The Brandywine Zoo has been continuously accredited since 1986.

For more information, visit brandwinezoo.org or keep current on Facebook and Instagram @brandywinezoo.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

