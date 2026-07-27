After a Decade Away, Mountain Madness Returns to the Mountain That Made It

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Spring 2027, Mountain Madness will return to Mount Everest for the first time since 2017 — back to the mountain most closely tied to its origins, with the most comprehensive preparation program the company has ever fielded.

Founded in 1984 by Scott Fischer, one of the defining Himalayan guides of his generation, Mountain Madness has spent more than 40 years in the Himalaya. Everest is part of the foundation the company was built on — and, the company says, not a mountain to return to casually.

“This is a deliberately built team,” said Lisa Thompson, owner of Mountain Madness, who has climbed Everest and K2. “Every climber is selected based on experience, preparation, and fit. The objective is simple: move well, make good decisions, and give ourselves a real opportunity when conditions allow.”

How the 2027 Expedition Is Run

The team will climb the South Col route with a 1:1 climber-to-Sherpa ratio — including summit day — supported by a veteran Sherpa team with multiple Everest ascents and leadership engaged from Base Camp to the summit. Acclimatization follows a full-length build, not a compressed schedule: a trek through the Khumbu Valley, an ascent of Lobuche East, and staged rotations before a summit push timed to conditions rather than a calendar.

The expedition will be led by Alejo Lazzati — an IFMGA-certified guide, Wilderness EMT, and former director of Ecuador’s national mountain rescue team, with recent expeditions on Everest, K2, and Denali — alongside co-leader Ang Jangbu Sherpa.

“Everest demands preparation, discipline, and patience,” said Lazzati. “Readiness is evaluated, not assumed. Not every applicant will be accepted.”

Preparation Starts Nine Months Out

The 2027 program begins in September 2026 with monthly team calls and the option of coached training through Alpine Athletics. Each climber completes a pre-expedition consultation with Dr. Tracee Metcalfe, a high-altitude physician with experience across fourteen 8,000-meter expeditions, and Thompson will serve as team coach at Base Camp. Because an Everest expedition is a family decision, every climber also receives a complimentary Everest Base Camp trek spot for a family member.

Applications Now Open

Mountain Madness is accepting applications from experienced climbers for Spring 2027. Team size is deliberately capped, and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Details are available here.

Media Contact: Lisa Thompson | info@mountainmadness.com | +1 800 328 5925. Interviews and expedition photography available on request.

About Mountain Madness

Founded in 1984, Mountain Madness is a Seattle-based guide service and mountaineering school offering world-class expeditions, treks, skiing and climbs on seven continents. With highly qualified guides, exceptional logistics, and a focus on cultural exchange and skills development, we deliver unforgettable adventures for beginners as well as seasoned trekkers and mountaineers.

Visit Mountain Madness to learn more.

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