DNR: Another Banner Nesting Year for Bald Eagles

The survey by the state Department of Natural Resources rated nest success for bald eagles above average in all areas checked, according to survey leader Dr. Bob Sargent.

The survey was shaped by Sargent’s retirement as a DNR program manager in March – some follow-up flights are done in April – and issues including bad weather that nixed a handful of northeast Georgia nest checks. Yet while the sample size was smaller for the DNR surveys in even-numbered years, nearly half of all known eagle nests in the state were monitored, providing a reliable measure of productivity.

Of 119 occupied nest territories recorded, 101 were successful, fledging 170 eaglets (1.7 per nest) – an 85 percent success rate. The totals for nest success and fledging topped long-term averages. Accounting for nests not checked, Sargent said the findings suggest Georgia again had over 200 nests, as it has since 2015, and the number of nesting eagles continued to increase in some areas, even if that trend has slowed over the last 10 years. (Note: Following an oversight in the initial survey release, six nests have been added to the total, decreasing the nest success rate by about 4 percentage points.)

“This year’s results reflect a population that is having a strong year acquiring food resources and has clearly bounced back from the serious hit productivity took – especially on the coast – during the initial avian influenza outbreak in 2022. Unfortunately, we have evidence that the disease persists in Georgia and elsewhere across the U.S. But our survey shows that these magnificent birds are resilient.”

Bald eagles have rebounded here and across the species’ range. Factors fueling the recovery include a U.S. ban on DDT use in 1972, habitat improvements after enactment of the federal Clean Water and Clean Air acts, protection through the Endangered Species Act, increased public awareness, restoration of local populations through release programs, and forest regrowth.

Following a steep decline in the eagle population in Georgia, the state went from no known successful nests during most of the 1970s to one in 1981, 55 by the turn of the century and more than 200 today.

DNR monitors eagle nesting by helicopter twice a year, splitting the state into five sections for surveys. Flights in January and February mark nests in use. Follow-ups in March and April help gauge how the nests fared.

The state’s six coastal counties are surveyed annually. During even-numbered years, nests are checked in northeast and central Georgia, as well as the north/northwest region of the state. Volunteers also monitor about 15-20 nests statewide each year, sharing their observations with DNR.

The 2026 survey covered the coastal counties and barrier islands, a swath of northeast Georgia framed by Athens, Dublin and Augusta-area reservoirs, and several reservoirs between Atlanta and Macon. Data on 16 nests that volunteers checked from the ground was also included. (A follow-up survey flight was not completed for some nests east of Milledgeville and along lakes Richard B. Russell and Hartwell.)

Nest success rates ranged from 88 percent on the coast to 91 percent in central and northeast Georgia and 94 percent for the volunteer-monitored nests. The rates are notably higher than the long-term averages of 70-75 percent. But Sargent also cautioned that conducting the follow-up survey flight earlier than normal on the coast this year could have led to a slightly inflated nest success rate for that region.

The number of occupied nests surveyed on the coast has varied over about the last 10 years from the low 70s to the mid-80s, so the 81 recorded this year is average, he said. DNR typically documents 30-35 occupied nests in the central and northeast Georgia areas. This year’s results would have been consistent with that range if the entire follow-up survey could have been completed.

The public is encouraged to report eagle nests via the bald eagle page or (478) 994-1438). Such reports typically lead to the discovery of 10-15 new nests a year. (Tip: Osprey nests are sometimes confused with eagles. Learn more about bald eagles.)

DNR works with landowners to help protect bald eagle nests on private property. Although delisted from the Endangered Species Act in 2007, eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and state law. In Georgia, the species is classified as threatened.

The surveys of these birds are part of DNR Wildlife Conservation Section’s mission to conserve nongame wildlife – native animals not legally hunted or fished for – and native plants and natural habitats.

The conservation of bald eagles is supported in part by people who buy an eagle or monarch license plate or renew these or the older hummingbird designs. The tags cost only $25 more than a standard license plate and $19 of each purchase and $20 of each annual renewal goes to help conserve eagles and hundreds of other Georgia plant and animal species listed as species of conservation concern.

EAGLE NESTING IN GEORGIA/AT A GLANCE

Occupied bald eagle nest territories: 119*

Successful nests: 101

Young fledged: 170 (1.68 per nest)

New nests (first time surveyed): 11

Overall nest success rate: 85%

By region: Coast: 81 occupied nests; 66 successful; 112 young fledged; three new nests Northeast-central: 22 occupied; 20 successful; 31 young fledged; four new nests Nests not monitored by flights: 16 occupied; 15 successful; 27 young fledged; four new nests



*In areas surveyed (not statewide)

Note: Following an oversight in the initial survey release, six nests have been added to the total, decreasing the nest success rate by about 4 percentage points.

HOW THE SURVEY WORKS

DNR began monitoring bald eagle nesting in Georgia in the 1980s. The agency’s Wildlife Conservation Section now checks nests by helicopter in January-February and again in March-April. Following 2017, the statewide survey was scaled back. From 2018-2020, about 50-70 percent of Georgia was surveyed annually. Because of COVID, only the coastal counties were flown in 2021. In 2022, the entire state was surveyed again. In the last four years, monitoring has returned to the regional approach.

Since 2017, the survey has been split into five regions: the six coastal counties, southwest Georgia, east/northeast (most of the area between Interstates 16 and 85 east of Atlanta and Macon), north/northwest and southeast (bounded by interstates 75 and 16 and west of the coastal counties). Coastal counties, where about a third of nest territories are found, are surveyed annually. Other sections are checked in an every-other-year rotation. The southeast area has the fewest nests and is mostly monitored by volunteers on foot. Starting In 2023, DNR added a survey route covering an area basically tracing an inverted triangle from Atlanta (northwest corner) to Athens (northeast corner) to Macon.

Flights usually involve two rounds. The first, started between January’s second and fourth week, focuses on finding active nests. An active nest is one with eggs, eaglets (rare in Georgia in January except on the coast), an adult eagle in an incubating posture or evidence eagles have been prepping it for use. The second round of flights, from mid-March to mid-April, gauges the reproductive outcome of those nests and checks reports of new ones. By late winter, most nests have eaglets 4-14 weeks old or they are empty because the nest failed or, in a few cases, the eaglets fledged.

Nest cycles: Survey leader Dr. Bob Sargent said there is a marked latitudinal gradient for the timing of the nest cycle. Eagles on the coast nest and fledge young earlier than those in middle Georgia and much earlier than those nesting around mountain reservoirs. As with all birds, the causes of nests failing vary. They include severe weather, the death of one or both parents, insufficient food available to rear the young and predation of eggs or the young by raccoons, great horned owls and other wildlife.

It takes a team: “Much credit for the successful execution of this long-time nest monitoring program is due to the guys who fly the helicopters,” Sargent said. “In recent years I have been fortunate to fly with Capt. Jaye Bridwell, Lt. Ryan Buller, Lt. Sam Miller and Dylan McCoy. DNR’s pilots are extraordinarily skilled and always eager to support these surveys. They take great pride in discovering new nests and often needle me in a good-natured way when they spot them before I do!”