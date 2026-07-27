CloudFirst Welcomes Scott Lee as Chief Revenue Officer

CloudFirst's New CRO, Scott Lee

New CRO will lead the company’s sales organization and support its go-to-market strategy

What attracted me to CloudFirst was the combination of deep technical expertise and a clear understanding of the pressures facing organizations running mission-critical systems.” — Scott Lee, CRO

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudFirst , a global provider of managed cloud, cybersecurity and infrastructure services, has announced it has appointed Scott Lee as Chief Revenue Officer.Lee will lead the company's global sales organization. He brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial and technology leadership across managed cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure services, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology. In his new role, he will help strengthen the company's go-to-market strategy, deepen customer engagement, and drive greater alignment across sales, partnerships and revenue generation to support continued growth.The appointment supports CloudFirst’s continued investment in their people and capabilities needed for its long-term growth, as demand for cloud, cybersecurity and managed services increases.Most recently, he was Managing Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at technology advisory firm Levreg Partners. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at AYR, formerly Singularity Systems, and cloud services provider Matrix IBS. He has also held senior global channel and alliance roles at WorkFusion, Amelia and ServerCentral.Wayne Kiphart, CEO of CloudFirst, said: “Scott has spent much of his career building revenue organizations and developing routes to market across cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise technology. He understands both the commercial opportunity in these markets and the importance of earning the trust of customers and partners.“As CloudFirst continues to grow globally, we want to make sure our sales, partnership and customer strategies are working together. Scott brings the experience and perspective to help us do that, and I am delighted to welcome him to the business.”Scott Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at CloudFirst, said: “What attracted me to CloudFirst was the combination of deep technical expertise and a clear understanding of the pressures facing organizations running mission-critical systems. The company has built strong capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity and managed services, and there is a real opportunity to take those capabilities to more customers.“My first priority is to spend time with the people who know the business best: our customers, partners and colleagues. From there, we'll focus on building a commercial strategy that drives growth without compromising the customer relationships and technical depth that define CloudFirst today.”About CloudFirstCloudFirst helps organizations modernize and manage mission-critical IT environments through scalable cloud, security, and managed services. Its services include IBM cloud hosting, Intel cloud services, cybersecurity, Microsoft security and licensing, patch management, backup and disaster recovery. CloudFirst supports customers through each stage of migration and ongoing management, with a focus on resilience, continuity and operational performance.For more information, visit cloudfirst.host

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