RE: Traffic Alert - Long Point Rd, Ferrisburgh

Roadway reopened

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, July 22, 2026 4:54 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - Long Point Rd, Ferrisburgh

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Long Point Rd, Ferrisburgh has both lanes obstructed in the area of In the area of Shore Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.