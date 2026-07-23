Update No. 2: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A3006107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel
Bohnyak
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 0949 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dowsville Road,
Duxbury, VT
INCIDENT: Missing person
MISSING PERSON: Clifford Bennett
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury,
VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE***
On Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at
approximately 6:50 pm, Clifford Bennett was located safe in Williston, Vermont.
----------------------------------
The Vermont State Police is
continuing to investigate the disappearance of 74-year-old Clifford Bennett of
Duxbury. On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, VSP received reports that Mr. Bennett was
seen at about 11:30 a.m. at a business in downtown Waterbury. Staff described
him as wearing a white collared shirt and blue jeans.
VSP also is attaching photos of Mr.
Bennett’s Volkswagen Tiguan that show specifically identifying features,
including a dent and missing paint on the driver’s side hood and a crack in the
windshield.
Anyone with information on Mr.
Bennett’s whereabouts should call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
***Initial
news release, 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026***
On 07/21/2026 Troopers responded to
a report of a missing 74-year-old male, Clifford Bennett. It was reported
that Bennett left his residence on 07/20/2026 in the afternoon and had not been
seen or heard from since. Bennett was last seen driving a black 2012
Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Vermont registration KZR962. The disappearance
is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Bennett's location is requested to call the Vermont
State Police at the number above.
Sgt. Tylor
Rancourt
Patrol
Commander
Vermont
State Police
Berlin
Barracks
578 Paine
Turnpike N
Berlin, VT
05602
Office:
802-229-9191
Cell:
802-760-0545
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