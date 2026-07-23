Update No. 2: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A3006107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 0949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dowsville Road, Duxbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Clifford Bennett

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***UPDATE***

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at approximately 6:50 pm, Clifford Bennett was located safe in Williston, Vermont.

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The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 74-year-old Clifford Bennett of Duxbury. On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, VSP received reports that Mr. Bennett was seen at about 11:30 a.m. at a business in downtown Waterbury. Staff described him as wearing a white collared shirt and blue jeans.

VSP also is attaching photos of Mr. Bennett’s Volkswagen Tiguan that show specifically identifying features, including a dent and missing paint on the driver’s side hood and a crack in the windshield.

Anyone with information on Mr. Bennett’s whereabouts should call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

***Initial news release, 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026***

On 07/21/2026 Troopers responded to a report of a missing 74-year-old male, Clifford Bennett. It was reported that Bennett left his residence on 07/20/2026 in the afternoon and had not been seen or heard from since. Bennett was last seen driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Vermont registration KZR962. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information on Bennett's location is requested to call the Vermont State Police at the number above.

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545