Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,912 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 2: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 26A3006107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Bohnyak                           

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 0949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dowsville Road, Duxbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

 

MISSING PERSON: Clifford Bennett

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

***UPDATE***

 

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at approximately 6:50 pm, Clifford Bennett was located safe in Williston, Vermont.

 

----------------------------------

 

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 74-year-old Clifford Bennett of Duxbury. On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, VSP received reports that Mr. Bennett was seen at about 11:30 a.m. at a business in downtown Waterbury. Staff described him as wearing a white collared shirt and blue jeans.

 

VSP also is attaching photos of Mr. Bennett’s Volkswagen Tiguan that show specifically identifying features, including a dent and missing paint on the driver’s side hood and a crack in the windshield.

 

Anyone with information on Mr. Bennett’s whereabouts should call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

 

***Initial news release, 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026***

On 07/21/2026 Troopers responded to a report of a missing 74-year-old male, Clifford Bennett.  It was reported that Bennett left his residence on 07/20/2026 in the afternoon and had not been seen or heard from since.  Bennett was last seen driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Vermont registration KZR962.  The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare.  Anyone with information on Bennett's location is requested to call the Vermont State Police at the number above.

 

 

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update No. 2: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.