martinwolf Advises GuideIT on Sale to Focus

This transaction reflects the growing demand among providers to streamline their vendor relationships and work with comprehensive technology partners that can address a broader range of their needs” — Alec Buchenic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf, a leading lower middle market M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced that it advised GuideIT, an IT services and consulting firm, on its sale to Focus, a leading end-to end provider of technology solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States.

“As a company that traces its heritage to Ross Perot’s pioneering work in IT outsourcing, it was a privilege to partner with GuideIT on this transaction, which brings together two organizations with deep expertise to better serve the U.S. healthcare sector through an enhanced suite of capabilities across a broader geographic footprint,” said Alec Buchenic, Vice President at martinwolf. “With the healthcare technology landscape remaining highly fragmented, this transaction reflects the growing demand among providers to streamline their vendor relationships and work with comprehensive technology partners that can address a broader range of their needs.”

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, GuideIT provides consulting, managed IT, digital business, and cybersecurity services that help healthcare organizations improve efficiency, quality and profitability. GuideIT will expand Focus’ existing offerings through its “Insights” platform, bringing new digital business transformation services, along with capabilities in cybersecurity analytics and cloud migration, as well as specialized support and implementation for electronic health record (EHR) software.

About martinwolf

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in more than 20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

About GuideIT

GuideIT is a managed technology services company that helps organizations align technology with business priorities. The company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud integration, IT and clinical service desk, and medical data services for healthcare organizations and enterprises nationwide. GuideIT is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Focus

Focus is building a more unified model for healthcare technology. By bringing together managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, data, and strategic advisory services into one accountable relationship, Focus helps healthcare organizations reduce complexity, strengthen resilience, and improve operational performance. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Focus serves healthcare organizations across North America.

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