CTRL+ALT Digital Leads Complete Rebranding and Website Launch for American GroundPro

Jacksonville-based marketing and technology agency unifies four legacy brands under one bold identity and launches AmericanGroundPro.com

CTRL+ALT Digital did a great job capturing the essence of our business and rebranding three acquired brands into a single vision for the future. The website that followed is fantastic.” — Craig Stein, CEO of American GroundPro

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American GroundPro , a professional ground solutions company serving commercial, municipal, HOA, and multi-family markets across Florida, has completed a full corporate rebrand and the new brand has a digital home to match. CTRL+ALT Digital , a Jacksonville-based, full-service digital agency, led the transformation from strategy through execution, culminating in the launch of AmericanGroundPro.com.The rebrand unified four previously separate companies, First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida, under a single, cohesive identity. The new name, American GroundPro, was designed to reflect the company's expanded capabilities across mulch installation, soil management, erosion control, and material placement, and to position the business for continued national growth.CTRL+ALT Digital led every stage of the brand transformation , including naming strategy, logo design, a new color palette, comprehensive brand guidelines, marketing collateral, and a full website build. The result is a brand and digital presence that reflects the scale, professionalism, and ambition of the company it represents.“The team at CTRL+ALT Digital did a great job capturing the essence of our business and translating it into a comprehensive rebranding that rationalized three acquired brands into a single vision for the future. The website that followed is fantastic, and we’ve heard from customers and friendly competitors that it is next-level for our industry.”— Craig Stein, CEO, American GroundPro"American GroundPro came to us with a great story that their brand just wasn't telling yet. Getting to know this team, understanding what they'd built across four companies, and helping them step into one unified identity is exactly the kind of work we love.”— Jen Stafford, CEO, CTRL+ALT DigitalA Brand Built for What’s NextThe newly launched AmericanGroundPro.com brings the brand to life digitally, showcasing the company’s full range of services and positioning American GroundPro as the go-to professional ground solutions provider across Florida’s commercial, municipal, and property management markets. The site was designed and developed by CTRL+ALT Digital as the final chapter in a comprehensive brand buildout.About American GroundProAmerican GroundPro is a professional ground solutions company providing mulch installation, material placement, erosion repair, and related services for commercial, residential, municipal, and large-scale projects. Its integrated platform from manufacturing through installation, combined with the size of its fleet, enables the company to consistently deliver the highest quality products on time. Built on the legacy of First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida, American GroundPro combines proven expertise with a unified brand focused on quality, reliability, and results. Learn more at AmericanGroundPro.com.About CTRL+ALT DigitalCTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, with local and national clients. They specialize in branding, digital marketing, website design and development, custom software development, and more. CTRL+ALT Digital is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Google & Microsoft Partner, and a certified GSA contractor. Learn more at ControlAltDigital.com.

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