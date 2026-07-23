ACCLAIMED DOCUMENTARY FABRIC TO SCREEN IN THE US

FABRIC

Short Documentary following refugees in fashion screens at Oscar and BAFTA qualifying Los Angeles International Short Film Festival

FABRIC humanizes the refugee experience and aims to shift prevailing narratives. We are honored to screen at LA Shorts and excited to bring FABRIC to West Coast audiences.” — Anabelle Marshall

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FABRIC, a moving short documentary that sheds light on the story of a Paris fashion atelier which builds pathways for refugees in the world of French couture and society, will have its Los Angeles premiere at the 30th Los Angeles International Short Film Festival on 30th July. LA Shorts, the longest running short film festival in LA, is an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences OSCAR® and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) qualifying film festival.

The LA premiere follows the documentary’s world premiere at the 34th Raindance Film Festival where it was nominated for Best Documentary Short. FABRIC received four stars reviews during its run at Raindance with We Love Short Film noting: "Elegant, compassionate and quietly inspiring, FABRIC is a documentary that leaves a lasting impression."

Directed by Award-winning documentary filmmaker Anabelle Marshall, FABRIC takes audiences behind the scenes of Espero Atelier, a Paris-based social enterprise that trains refugees in tailoring and supports their pathways into employment within the fashion industry. With exclusive access to the atelier, FABRIC follows refugee artisans in the creation of a unique fashion collection to be showcased at the Musée d'Orsay on the eve of Haute Couture Week.

The documentary presents the work of Maya Persaud, co-founder of Espero Atelier, whose organisation creates opportunities for refugees and marginalised communities through fashion education, skills development and employment. Growing up in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Hawaii, Persaud has been based in Paris for many decades and is a former fashion model with deep ties to the luxury fashion world.

FABRIC follows Espero team members Ibrahim, Suad, Haider and Sumaiya, and Cynthia - from Guinea, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Congo respectively - in the lead-up to the landmark show, tracing their personal and professional growth and revealing how Espero’s work has helped them integrate into French society.

Alongside Persaud and the artisans of Espero Atelier, the film features voices from the worlds of fashion and culture, including Catherine Brickhill, former Alexander McQueen and Givenchy designer and mentor at Espero, and Sylvain Amic, President of the Musée d'Orsay and Musée de l'Orangerie at the time of filming.

Director Anabelle Marshall said: “Inspired by the incredible work of Paris-based non-profit fashion collective Espero and in light of current events in the world, Fabric humanizes the refugee experience and shifts the prevailing narrative. Revealing how the lives of displaced people have been woven together by resilience and a shared humanity, using their skills to build a creative community. We are honored with the official selection of FABRIC by the LA International Short Film Festival and look forward to bringing the film to audiences on the West Coast.”

Espero Founder Maya Persaud said: “The refugees that I work with have been through significantly challenging experiences and have come out the other side to rebuild their lives in such an awe-inspiring way. I am delighted to bring their stories to audiences with FABRIC and showcase their hard work and exceptional skills within the fashion industry.”

Produced by Tiny Circus Productions and Hemeroscope Studios, FABRIC is a UK-France co-production led by global majority female filmmakers committed to telling stories that foster empathy and deepen understanding across cultures.

FABRIC will screen at the 2026 Los Angeles International Short Film Festival on 30th July.

Notes to Editors

For press queries: sanam@tinycircusproductions.com

LINK TO ASSETS

Tiny Circus Productions

Tiny Circus Productions is an independent film production company dedicated to developing and delivering high-impact storytelling across documentary, short-form and scripted content. Established in 2025, Tiny Circus is driven by a commitment to authentic storytelling, creative integrity and the exploration of cultures and communities.

Hemeroscope Studios

Hemeroscope Studios is an independent audiovisual production company based in London and Paris. Founded by writer-director Sabrine Dahaut (IMDb), the studio collaborates with emerging authors, creators, small businesses, and NGOs to develop and produce original narrative and unscripted films, plays, and podcasts. Its work brings forward singular voices and perspectives shaped by lived experience, crafting stories that are visually striking, emotionally resonant, and designed to foster empathy while deepening our understanding of the world.

Fabric Trailer

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