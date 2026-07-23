Smiles by Sneha in Gachibowli Marks 80 Invisalign Cases Started Since March Launch

Dr Sneha- orthodontist in Gachibowli Hyderabad

Orthodontic clinic led by Dr. Sneha Poeghal reports strong Invisalign adoption in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Eighty patients choosing to start Invisalign treatment with us in just a few months tells me Gachibowli was ready for orthodontic care this accessible and personal.” — Dr Sneha Poeghal

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smiles by Sneha, an orthodontic-focused dental clinic in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has started 80 Invisalign treatment cases since opening in March 2026, with over 500 patients receiving Invisalign scans and consultations at the clinic to date. The milestone reflects growing demand among Gachibowli residents for orthodontic treatment that combines modern clear-aligner technology with in-person, specialist-led care.

The clinic is led by Dr. Sneha Poeghal, an orthodontist and certified Invisalign provider. Dr. Poeghal holds a B.D.S. and M.D.S. in Orthodontics from Kakatiya Medical College under KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana. She has also cleared Part 1 of the Licentiate in Dental Surgery (LDS) examination from the Royal College of Surgeons of England, a postgraduate clinical qualification that is recognized internationally and typically pursued by dental professionals seeking to validate their clinical skills against UK standards. Combined with her Align Technology Invisalign certification, this background positions Dr. Poeghal as one of the more highly credentialed orthodontic specialists practicing in Gachibowli.

At Smiles by Sneha, Dr. Poeghal treats a full range of orthodontic needs, including Invisalign clear aligners, metal and ceramic braces, self-ligating braces, retainers, and myofunctional appliances for younger patients. Each Invisalign case begins with a digital scan and consultation, allowing patients to see a projected treatment outcome before committing to care — a process the clinic has now completed for more than 500 patients in Gachibowli and the surrounding area. Of those consultations, 80 patients have gone on to begin active Invisalign treatment, a conversion the clinic attributes to clear communication about timelines, cost, and expected results during the scanning process.

"Eighty patients choosing to start Invisalign treatment with us in just a few months tells me Gachibowli was ready for orthodontic care this accessible and personal," said Dr. Poeghal. "A scan is a low-commitment way for someone to understand their options, and when patients see exactly what treatment can do for them, they're able to make a confident decision."

Smiles by Sneha operates as the Gachibowli branch of Smilebook Dental, a multi-location dental practice in Hyderabad with an existing clinic in Bachupally/Mallampet. Dr. Poeghal manages orthodontic cases across both locations, ensuring that patients at either clinic have access to the same specialist-led orthodontic care. This cross-clinic model allows Smilebook Dental to centralize orthodontic expertise under a single practitioner while still offering general and specialized dental services, such as implants and cosmetic dentistry, at each individual location.

As an orthodontist in Gachibowli, Dr. Poeghal has focused on making the initial step toward orthodontic treatment as low-friction as possible. Digital scanning removes the need for traditional impressions and gives patients an immediate, visual sense of what aligner treatment could achieve, which the clinic credits as a factor in the volume of consultations completed since March. For patients still deciding between clear aligners and traditional braces, the clinic offers consultations covering both options, along with retainer and myofunctional appliance care for patients earlier in their orthodontic journey.

The clinic's location — on the 1st floor, Gachibowli–Miyapur Road, beside Radisson Hotel, opposite Q Mart, Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032 — places it within reach of the residential and commercial areas surrounding Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing neighborhoods. As an Invisalign provider in Gachibowli, Smiles by Sneha positions itself as a dedicated resource for residents seeking orthodontic care without needing to travel to central Hyderabad for specialist treatment.

Smilebook Dental has indicated that Dr. Poeghal will continue to lead orthodontic services across both Smilebook Dental locations, with Smiles by Sneha remaining the primary site for Invisalign scans, consultations, and active treatment in the Gachibowli area. More information about Dr. Poeghal's credentials, services offered, and the Gachibowli clinic can be found at Smiles by Sneha's listing on the Smilebook Dental website.

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