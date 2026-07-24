ANC Group Limited Expands Global Private Label Beverage Manufacturing & Export Services

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Global beverage manufacturer expands private label supply worldwide.

Our mission is to provide global trade buyers with reliable, high-capacity beverage manufacturing and private label supply solutions.” — Adam Smith, PR & Communications Manager

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISTANBUL, Turkey — ANC Group Limited , an international beverage manufacturer and private label contractor based in Istanbul, Turkey, has announced the global expansion of its production facilities, OEM/ODM beverage manufacturing services, and wholesale export operations.The expansion addresses growing worldwide demand from supermarket chains, retail procurement managers, trade importers, and HoReCa distributors seeking reliable private label beverages supply and custom formulation capabilities. ANC Group Limited currently exports non-alcoholic beverages to distributors across more than 100 countries.ANC Group Limited operates modern bottling and canning infrastructure equipped for a wide spectrum of non-alcoholic drink categories. The company’s core manufacturing capabilities include carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports beverages, fruit juices, functional drinks, iced teas, and bottled mineral water. All products are manufactured in compliance with international food safety and quality assurance standards.Through its OEM beverage manufacturing and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) programs, ANC Group Limited offers end-to-end support for brand owners. Services include flavor formulation, recipe optimization, packaging design, label compliance, export documentation, and international freight logistics."Our goal is to provide global trade partners with a flexible and high-capacity manufacturing infrastructure that allows them to launch and scale proprietary beverage brands efficiently," said Adam Smith, PR & Communications Manager at ANC Group Limited. "By leveraging Turkish manufacturing strength and strategic export logistics, we deliver top-tier beverage solutions tailored to regional consumer preferences."ANC Group Limited continues to accept inquiries from international trade buyers, distributors, and brand managers seeking custom beverage manufacturing partnerships and private label supply contracts.About ANC Group Limited:ANC Group Limited is a global beverage manufacturer, private label supplier, and exporter headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Serving trade clients in over 100 countries, ANC Group Limited specializes in private label drink production, OEM/ODM beverage development, and wholesale beverage supply for global markets.

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