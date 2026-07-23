Silex World Expands International Operations Through India Deployment Strategy

Silex World - UK - India Partnership

Silex World expands into India to validate its modular processing technologies and support resilient global critical materials supply chains.

Innovation only creates value when it can be deployed. Expanding into India marks an important milestone as we transition from technology development to commercial capability.” — Michael Hodges

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silex World Ltd, a University of Leeds spinout focused on critical materials processing, today announced the expansion of its international operations through the development of an initial commercial deployment programme in India.The initiative represents the first stage of the company's international growth strategy and is intended to validate Silex World's modular processing technologies under real-world industrial operating conditions while supporting future expansion into the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and other allied markets.The programme is being progressed in collaboration with regional industrial partners and manufacturing stakeholders and marks an important milestone in Silex World's transition from technology development towards international commercial deployment.India is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most significant manufacturing economies, with growing demand for secure supplies of rare earth elements and other strategic materials used in electrification, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, defence, and electronics.Silex World believes that future critical materials supply chains will increasingly depend upon regional processing capability located close to manufacturing demand, rather than relying on geographically concentrated refining infrastructure.The company's deployment strategy combines its modular processing technologies, low-energy refining platform, digital traceability systems, and multi-feedstock processing capability into an integrated approach designed to support resilient regional supply chains.The India deployment programme is intended to support:* Commercial validation of Silex World's modular processing technologies* Regional processing of rare earth-bearing feedstocks and industrial materials* Development of international operational capability* Validation of continuous low-energy processing under industrial conditions* Strengthening of trusted and resilient critical materials supply chains* Preparation for future deployment across additional international marketsRather than viewing processing as a single-site activity, Silex World is developing a scalable deployment model capable of supporting regional manufacturing ecosystems through distributed processing infrastructure.Michael Hodges, Founder of Silex World Ltd, said:"Innovation only creates value when it can be deployed. Expanding into India represents an important milestone as we move from technology development towards international commercial capability."He added:"Our objective is to establish operational experience that supports future deployment across multiple regions while strengthening secure and resilient critical materials supply chains."The company is continuing discussions with industrial organisations, manufacturing partners, government bodies, and strategic investors regarding future international deployment opportunities. Experience gained through the India programme is expected to support the company's broader strategy of establishing regional processing capability across allied economies.Silex World believes that internationally deployable processing technologies will play an increasingly important role in supporting industrial resilience, supply chain diversification, and secure access to critical materials for the next generation of manufacturing.About Silex World LtdSilex World Ltd is a University of Leeds spin-out company developing technologies for critical materials recovery, rare earth recycling, advanced materials processing, industrial minerals upgrading, and sustainable manufacturing systems. The company is focused on creating scalable solutions that support resilient and circular supply chains for strategic materials.Contact Michael Hodges : michael@silexworld.comWebsite : https://www.silexworld.com/ Linkedin : www.linkedin.com/in/michael-hodges-b5b2511

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