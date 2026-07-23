Notum's Open-Source Strapi Next.js Starter Surpasses 300 GitHub Stars

Strapi Next.js Starter v3.4.0 Built for Humans, AI, and Production Scale

Notum, a headless CMS agency, announced its open-source Strapi Next.js Starter surpassed 300 GitHub stars, backed by an update adding AI agent support and more.

Crossing 300 stars is a good moment to point at, but what we're actually proud of is making the repository genuinely easy to work in, whether that's a new developer or an AI coding agent” — Tomas Jakubek, CTO of Notum

BRNO, JMK, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notum , a headless CMS development agency and Strapi's Enterprise Partner, announced that its open-source Strapi Next.js Starter has surpassed 300 stars on GitHub, alongside a significant update to the template that brings native AI agent support, enterprise-grade security guardrails, production-scale performance upgrades, and comprehensive documentation.The version 3.4.0 release backports core components of the enterprise architecture Notum uses to build and maintain high-traffic platforms for clients including Konica Minolta, AXA, Meilisearch, Lokalise, Scenic and Strapi itself. This version adds:• A comprehensive documentation site for human developers and AI agents alike• Agent skills for AI-first development• Hardened security, including runtime security headers and secure preview framing• Improved performance, including automated CDN cache revalidation“Crossing 300 stars is a good moment to point at, but what we're actually proud of is making the repository genuinely easy to work in, whether that's a new developer or an AI coding agent," said Tomas Jakubek, CTO of Notum.“With version 3.4.0, we backported the parts of our own production architecture that most teams end up rebuilding themselves: cache revalidation, zero-deploy redirects, security headers, and structured logging. Now that operational maturity comes with the starter out of the box,” said Dominik Juriga, Tech Lead at Notum.More information is available at: https://strapinextjs.notum.tech/ About Notum TechnologiesNotum is a headless CMS development agency and Strapi's first globally listed Enterprise Partner. Notum builds and maintains enterprise-grade Strapi implementations for companies including Konica Minolta, AXA, Meilisearch, Lokalise, Scenic and Strapi itself. To learn more, visit notum.tech.About StrapiStrapi is the leading open-source headless CMS: 100% JavaScript / TypeScript, extensible, and fully customizable. Strapi enables developers to build modern websites and applications by providing a customizable API out of the box and giving them the freedom to use their favorite tools. Content teams use Strapi to autonomously manage all types of content and distribute it across channels, including websites, mobile apps, and connected devices. To learn more, visit strapi.io.Strapi is venture-backed by Accel, CRV, Flex Capital, Index Ventures, and Stride.VCs, as well as notable angel investors and open-source experts.

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