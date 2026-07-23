Free Fair Pass for Volunteering
Work for just a few hours at a ticket gate, and you'll earn a FREE season pass to the Bayfield County Fair. But wait, there's more! You will also earn $5/hr. for a local nonprofit of your choice.
Thanks in advance for your help with this fun community event!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.