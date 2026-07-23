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Work for just a few hours at a ticket gate, and you'll earn a FREE season pass to the Bayfield County Fair. But wait, there's more! You will also earn $5/hr. for a local nonprofit of your choice.

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Free Fair Pass for Volunteering

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