KingKonree Develops KKR® Long Bathroom Sinks for High-Traffic Commercial Facilities

KKR® Long Bathroom Sinks

Custom solid surface wash basins address hygiene, accessibility, structural performance, and multi-user restroom efficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KingKonree is providing KKR® long bathroom sinks for commercial facilities that require durable, hygienic, and space-efficient multi-user wash stations.Designed for hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, transportation, and public infrastructure projects, the collection includes long basin configurations ranging from 36 inches to more than 271 inches. The sinks allow multiple people to wash their hands at the same time, helping facilities reduce restroom congestion while limiting the need for separate basins and plumbing systems.Each KKRbasin is manufactured from 100% non-porous solid surface material using thermoforming technology. The one-piece construction minimizes joints, grout lines, and other areas where moisture, residue, and bacteria may collect. Integrated coved backsplash options are also available to help prevent water from entering walls and surrounding structures.Long bathroom sinks require careful material and structural planning because extended spans may be vulnerable to center sagging, thermal movement, joint separation, and point-load damage. KingKonree develops its long basin systems to account for the fixture’s weight, frequent daily use, and the additional pressure created when users lean against the sink.Most models are wall-mounted and designed to support ADA-compliant restroom installations, including a maximum rim height of 34 inches and required knee clearance when installed according to applicable project specifications. These features make the sinks suitable for hotel lobbies, airports, hospitals, schools, malls, stadiums, and other high-traffic environments.The collection includes continuous trough sinks, ramp-style basins, and sloped designs that direct water toward integrated drainage channels. Project teams may request custom dimensions, faucet placements, drainage layouts, coved backsplashes, and other configurations based on architectural and operational requirements. KKR® long bathroom sinks are available in pure white, matte black, and a range of stone-vein finishes. Custom color matching is also supported for projects requiring a specific interior design standard.Solid surface material can be repaired and refinished on site, allowing scratches and signs of wear to be restored without replacing the complete fixture. This repairability can help property owners reduce long-term maintenance and replacement costs.About KingKonreeFounded in 2000, KingKonree is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of solid surface sanitary ware, countertops, sheets, and customized architectural products. The company operates a 25,000-square-meter manufacturing facility supported by more than 150 professionals and provides custom fabrication, CAD and 3D design support, installation guidance, and global logistics services. Its product range includes solid surface basins, bathtubs, shower trays, countertops, vanity sinks, wall panels, and commercial project solutions. KingKonree has supported more than 800 customers across over 2,000 projects in the hospitality, healthcare, residential, retail, and public infrastructure sectors. Its products meet international standards and hold certifications including CE, SGS, CUPC, CSA, and Proposition 65. For further information, please visit https://www.kingkonree.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.