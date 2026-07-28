Fine Acers Strengthens Its Global Footprint with the Inauguration of Its London Office

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Acers , India's pioneer branded luxury resort developer, has marked a significant milestone in its global growth journey with the inauguration of its new office in London, United Kingdom, on 18 July 2026. The new office reinforces the brand's commitment to expanding its international presence while catering to the growing demand from global investors and the Indian diaspora seeking premium hospitality and real estate investment opportunities through its distinctive Sales Leaseback model, which combines luxury second-home ownership with professionally managed hospitality operations.The London office was inaugurated by Mr. Dimitris Manikis, President – EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in the presence of distinguished members of the Indian business community and prominent UK-based Indian residents, celebrating Fine Acers continued global expansion.The launch of the London office marks another step in Fine Acers' vision to establish a stronger international presence and build deeper relationships with investors and partners across key global markets. With an established network spanning India, the United States, Dubai, Singapore and Australia, the addition of London further strengthens the brand's international footprint.Founded with the vision of redefining luxury hospitality investments, Fine Acers has emerged as one of India's leading branded luxury resort developers. Through its distinctive Sales Leaseback model, the company enables investors to own premium villas in sought-after leisure destinations while earning long-term returns through professionally managed hospitality operations. The model offers a seamless ownership experience by combining the benefits of premium real estate investment with the expertise of globally recognised hospitality management.Today, Fine Acers has a growing portfolio of luxury developments across some of India's most desirable destinations, including Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Coorg, Pushkar, Jawai and Sakleshpur, with several new projects in the pipeline. The company currently operates through nine offices across India, supported by its expanding international network in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Australia and now the United Kingdom.Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Yadav, Founder & Managing Director, Fine Acers, said, "The inauguration of our London office marks a proud milestone in Fine Acers' growth journey. The UK has long been home to a vibrant Indian community and a discerning investor base that recognises the value of premium hospitality-led real estate. Establishing our presence here allows us to engage more closely with our international clients while showcasing India's evolving luxury hospitality landscape to a global audience. This is an important step in our vision of taking the Fine Acers brand to key markets across the world."Dayaparan Ponnambalam, Head- International Business, Fine Acers, said, "The opening of our London office marks an important step in our international expansion strategy. The UK represents a mature market with a sophisticated investor community that is increasingly looking towards India for high-growth, hospitality-led investment opportunities. Our presence here allows us to engage more closely with investors, strengthen strategic partnerships and showcase the long-term value proposition of Fine Acers' Sales Leaseback model to a global audience."The London office is expected to serve as a strategic hub for business development, investor engagement and international collaborations, further strengthening Fine Acers' position as a global luxury hospitality and real estate brand.

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