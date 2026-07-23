Notice of Possible Quorum
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF QUORUM
Atchison County Board of County Commissioners
Notice of Possible Quorum
Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the Atchison County Board of County Commissioners may be present at the following meeting:
Event: Atchison County Health and Emergency Services Advisory Group Meeting
Date: August 11th, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Emergency Operations Center
10443 US Highway 59
Atchison, KS 66002
Members of the Atchison County Board of County Commissioners may attend this meeting. While a quorum of the Board may be present, no official business or formal action of the Board of County Commissioners will be conducted or taken during this meeting.
This notice is provided in accordance with applicable Kansas Open Meetings Act requirements.
Posted this 22nd day of July 2026.
Atchison County Clerk - Susan Carrigan
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