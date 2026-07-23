New Program Provides Free One-on-One Digital Support for Seniors and Adults with Disabilities

Lakeland Health Care Center has teamed up with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Walworth County and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to provide free one-on-one technology support for adults aged 50 and older, as well as individuals with disabilities aged 18 and over.

Intergenerational Technology Services (IGeTS) - Mobile will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Lakeland Health Care Center, 1922 County Road NN, Elkhorn, starting September 8, 2026. Community members are invited to bring laptops, iPads, smartphones, or other digital devices to receive personalized guidance, discover device features, and learn about accessibility tools. IGeTS staff members will answer technology questions and offer tailored assistance to help participants feel more confident using their devices. No appointment is necessary.

Dr. Jeannine Rowe, Professor of Social Work and Gerontology at UW-Whitewater and Director of the IGeTS-Mobile Program, explains, A grant from The Trillium Foundation enables us to broaden our programs for older adults and people with disabilities. By bringing IGeTS - Mobile directly to the community, we make technology support more accessible and create more opportunities for individuals to receive personal guidance. We’re thrilled to work with Lakeland Health Care Center and appreciate their openness in welcoming the community, helping us connect more people to the resources needed to use electronic devices confidently.

For questions about the IGeTS-Mobile program, contact Andrea Jacobs at 262-741-3686. Or learn more at https://www.uww.edu/igets.

What: Intergenerational Technology Services (IGeTS) - Mobile will provide personalized tech support to seniors and individuals with disabilities aged 18 and older

When: Available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m., starting September 8, 2026

Where: Lakeland Health Care Center, 1922 County Road NN, Elkhorn.

Cost: Free

Registration: No appointment is required.