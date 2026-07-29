ADRC Offers Mind Over Matter Workshop

The Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder program, offered by the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), is a small-group, community-based program that has been proven to improve bladder symptoms for 71 percent of participants and bowel symptoms for over 55 percent.

In three two-hour sessions held every other week for one month, Mind over Matter provides participants with strategies to reduce incontinence. This interactive workshop engages women to work together to set and meet personalized goals and is led by a trained female facilitator.

The workshop is designed specifically for women aged 50 or older who live independently, have experienced bladder/bowel issues, or are interested in preventing them. Participants can expect to leave with an understanding of how muscles work and exercises that can reduce incontinence. Participants will build confidence through goal setting and know when to seek the expertise of a health professional.

Mind over Matter will be held every other Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., September 1 to September 29, at The Highlands of Lake Geneva Crossing, 721 S. Curtis Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The workshop has a suggested contribution of $10.

Registration is required for this program. To register, contact Leslie Thorngate at 262- 741-3309.