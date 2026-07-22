Thursday, July 23, 2026

CANADA, July 22 - Note: All times local 11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will host a First Ministers’ Meeting. Note for media: 3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Note for media:

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