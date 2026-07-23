Splash Ports: A new home for ports intelligence

Splash Ports has been created to provide daily reporting, analysis and intelligence covering port infrastructure, investment, technology and policy.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Ports , a dedicated vertical covering the ports and terminals sector across container, bulk, and energy operations worldwide, launches today.The new publication has been created to provide daily reporting, analysis and intelligence covering the infrastructure, investment, technology and policy shaping the world’s ports and supply chains.Splash Ports will cover port authorities, container terminals, bulk and tanker facilities, inland logistics, intermodal infrastructure, automation, digitalisation, cranes and cargo handling equipment, investment, sustainability, concessions, mergers and acquisitions, and the policies influencing the movement of global trade.Editorial coverage will span every major maritime region, drawing on official announcements, exclusive reporting and original analysis to deliver fast, commercially relevant news for executives across the maritime supply chain.Commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director: “The intention is simple: to make Splash Ports the first place anyone in this trade looks when they want to understand what’s happening at the world’s terminals, why it’s happening, and what it means for the ships, cargoes and supply chains that depend on them.”Splash Ports will be edited within the same newsroom that produces Splash’s daily shipping coverage, maintaining the outlet’s house approach: sharp, angle-led reporting free of press-release language, built on direct sourcing rather than corporate statements alone.Grant Rowles, co-founder of Splash, said the new publication would maintain the same editorial philosophy that has underpinned Splash’s success over the past decade.“We will focus on the stories that matter commercially—major infrastructure investments, terminal developments, automation, logistics, policy and technology—delivering fast, accurate journalism that helps industry leaders make better decisions,” said Rowles.Splash Ports launches with a dedicated, standalone website, a suite of social media feeds and its own free weekly newsletter with regular interviews with terminal operators and port authority executives as well as exclusive opinion pieces from experts in the field.By combining specialist journalism with a global perspective, Splash Ports aims to become an essential daily resource for port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics providers, equipment manufacturers, investors and policymakers.Splash is part of the wider Splash Maritime Group, and its shipping coverage is read by decision-makers across the maritime industry, from owners and charterers to insurers, financiers and regulators. Other titles include SplashTech, launched in February, covering shipping’s digital transformation.Other new verticals will be announced in the new year.To access Splash Ports, visit www.splashports.com

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