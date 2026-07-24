TENCO SOLAR is named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor for a second consecutive year

TENCO SOLAR is a Top Solar Contractor

TENCO SOLAR is recognized on the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List for a second consecutive year for its commercial solar installations in California.

We look forward to another year of helping California businesses and public entities control energy costs, gain independence from rising utility rates, and build a cleaner future.” — Dan McIntyre, President of TENCO SOLAR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Power World has released the 15th anniversary edition of the solar industry's most recognized grouping of solar and energy storage installation companies. The 2026 Top Solar Contractors List was announced today, and TENCO SOLAR is one of the featured companies on the special list.The United States recently surpassed 6 million individual solar installations and solar is regularly the most-installed source of new electricity in the country, proving that solar professionals are veteran members of the energy industry. That experience is reflected in the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List, with over 72% of listees having at least 10 years' experience in solar — 58% have more than 15 years' experience in solar, storage and energy construction. TENCO SOLAR has been installing solar in California for three decades, with over 40MW installed.“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Top Solar Contractor for a second consecutive year” said Dan McIntyre, President of TENCO SOLAR. “We look forward to another year of helping California businesses and public entities control energy costs, gain independence from rising utility rates, and build a cleaner future.”The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service, market (EPC, installation subcontractor, developer, etc.) and states by 2025 installed capacity (in kWDC). TENCO SOLAR is featured on the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) list.2025 was a banner year for TENCO SOLAR. TENCO installed over 11,000 KW of commercial & industrial solar (C&I) installations across the state of California. TENCO specializes in public works / DSA solar projects, Title 24 new construction. TENCO SOLAR sits amongst the top 5 Commercial Rooftop Solar EPC's in California, as measured by Solar Power World’s 2026 list Checkout some of the projects that helped TENCO make the list over on TENCO Solar’s project portfolio. About TENCO SOLARTENCO SOLAR delivers three decades of expertise in designing and installing solar systems across California. As a full-service EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) provider, we manage every stage of our projects in-house, from contract signing to final approval. With over 40 megawatts installed, TENCO SOLAR is your premier partner for solar in California.About Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.Media ContactsTENCO SOLAR INCRob Lynn, CMORob@tencosolar.netSolar Power WorldKelly Pickerel, editor in chiefkpickerel@wtwhmedia.com

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