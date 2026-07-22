Petition Certification & Proposed Optional Plan
The petition seeking to consider a change in Uintah County's form of government has been certified.
Below you will find the petition certification and the Proposed Optional Plan submitted with the petition.
As required by Utah law, the County Commission will hold four public hearings within 45 days. Meeting dates, agendas, and related information will be posted here as they become available.
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