Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,002 in the last 365 days.

Petition Certification & Proposed Optional Plan

The petition seeking to consider a change in Uintah County's form of government has been certified.

Below you will find the petition certification and the Proposed Optional Plan submitted with the petition.

As required by Utah law, the County Commission will hold four public hearings within 45 days. Meeting dates, agendas, and related information will be posted here as they become available.

Petition Certification

Proposed Optional Plan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Petition Certification & Proposed Optional Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.