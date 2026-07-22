Governor Ivey Signs Executive Order Establishing Commission on Screen-Based Instruction

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 745 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Screen-Based Instruction to study the use, risks and benefits of screen-based instruction in Alabama’s K-12 classrooms and provide evidence-based recommendations on its use.

“Responsible use of classroom screen time is a top priority of my Administration, and while we are already making a difference by passing two signature laws to address it, we can still do more,” said Governor Ivey. “Children’s overexposure to screens is a barrier to classroom learning and the acquisition of critical emotional and social skills. We must continue exploring the proper role of screen time in classrooms of all ages.”

This executive order follows the passage of the FOCUS Act in 2025, which prohibits cell phones in classrooms and requires local school boards to adopt internet safety policies, and the Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act in 2026, which limits the amount of screen time children in kindergarten classrooms and childcare facilities may be exposed to.

“During the 2025 Legislative Session, I championed the FOCUS Act prohibiting the distracting presence of student cell phones in classrooms. Almost immediately, teachers, parents and even some children praised the new law which enabled students to focus on their classwork and reengage in classroom discussions with their peers.

“And, during the 2026 Legislative Session, I was proud to sign the Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act into law, making Alabama the first state in the Union to pass a law limiting the amount of time that our youngest learners are exposed to screens in classrooms and childcare facilities.

“Traditional classroom teaching methods emphasizing human interaction must remain the core of a child’s learning experience. We must therefore build on our progress by exploring how K-12 classrooms can also benefit from adjusting screen access so that it enhances and does not detract from learning. The creation of this Commission sets that process in motion,” stated Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey appointed the following Commission members to serve until the final report is submitted to the governor, Legislature and State Board of Education by December 1st.

Members of the Commission include:

Representative Jeana Ross (One Member of the AL House of Representatives) – Chair

Senator Linda Coleman-Madison (One Member of the AL Senate)

Dr. Eric Mackey (State Superintendent of Education)

Ms. Stephanie Pettis (One Elementary School Teacher) Teacher, Mobile County

Ms. Laren Hammonds (One Middle/High School Teacher) Middle School Teacher, Tuscaloosa

Ms. Kelli Fischer (School Principal) Principal, Opelika High School

Mr. Brandy White (Local School Superintendent) Superintendent, Houston County

Ms. Misty Wilson (Adolescent Literacy Specialist) Education Specialist, State Dept of Education

Dr. Frankie Mathis (Curriculum Specialist) Assistant Superintendent, Saraland

Dr. Nashedra Barry (Child Psychologist or Pediatrician) Child Psychologist, Children’s Hospital

Ms. Brooke Gillis (Parent Representative) Innovation Depot, Birmingham

Mr. Chris Jenks (Technology Director) Technology Director, Tuscaloosa City Schools

Dr. Cailin Kerch (Higher Education Researcher) Clinical Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education, Curriculum and Instruction, University of Alabama

Ms. Amanda Salazar (Workforce Representative) Manufacture Alabama

The findings of the Commission will serve to inform new legislation addressing screen-based instruction that could be considered during the 2027 legislative session.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing the executive order today is attached.

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