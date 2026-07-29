Governor Ivey Proclaims Will Roberts Day in Honor of His Bravery and Inspiration to be Strong, Keep Hope and Have Faith

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued a proclamation in honor of William “Will” Roberts, son of ALEA SBI Captain Jason Roberts and his wife Brittney. At just 15 years old, Will passed away on Thursday, July 23, following a long and courageous battle with stage 4 bone cancer. The proclamation recognizes Will’s life and establishes August 1, 2026, as Will Roberts Day in the state of Alabama.

“Alabama is remembering Will as a brave young man whose courage inspired us all,” said Governor Ivey. “God has called him home, where he is healed and with our Savior. I am proud to honor his life well-lived by officially proclaiming Will Roberts Day in the state of Alabama. He inspired me, and he inspired us all.”

For over a year and a half, Will bravely fought osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. His online call for help provided him access to experimental treatment and garnered widespread public attention from thousands of strangers across the nation, including the Trump Administration. Many offered their support through generous donations, which helped cover the cost of his extensive experimental treatment in California.

Will was a light to everyone around him. Despite his difficult journey, he could always find a reason to smile or encourage someone else. His journey united many in prayer, faith and community. He exemplified true bravery in the midst of suffering, and his life is a testament to every child in the state of Alabama and the nation who has battled cancer.

Will’s passing occurred in the early morning hours of his mother’s birthday, and according to her, he “is finally ringing his forever cancer-free bell.” His life was an inspiration to thousands, and his legacy will be remembered.

Will’s funeral will take place this Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The governor’s proclamation is attached.

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