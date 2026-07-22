Thompson Opening Statement at Hearing with Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz

Remarks as prepared:

Chairman Newhouse and Ranking Member Salinas, thank you for holding this morning’s hearing.

I’d also like to begin by recognizing the courageous firefighters who recently lost their lives serving in Colorado. This tragedy is another reminder of the very real dangers our firefighters face each and every day when protecting communities and the great appreciation we have for their service. I’d like to echo that these firefighters, their families and friends are all in our thoughts and prayers; and we are forever grateful for their sacrifices.

Welcome Chief Schultz. Thank you for being here and your continued dedication to the Forest Service.

The number of wildfire starts and the overall acres burned demonstrate the severity of this fire year and the urgent work that remains before the agency and other forest managers. Confronting wildfire is a crisis and addressing it is about restoring forest health, decreasing risk, and helping keep our communities and firefighters safe.

In addition to wildfire, we also have significant forest health needs across the national forest system, including in eastern forests, that must also be addressed. When it comes to wildfire, forest health, and the rural economy, all of these topics are connected and can be addressed simultaneously. Increasing management activities, expanding partnerships, and encouraging a strong forest products industry will provide innumerable benefits to both the forest and the local economy alike.

Chief, I appreciate the work you, the Forest Service, and this administration have been doing over the past year and a half to improve how the agency functions and encourage urgently needed management. Over multiple farm bills, this Committee has continually supported the Forest Service in these endeavors, and we are again trying to build on those prior successes by getting new farm bill across the finish line this year.

While there is no shortage of relevant topics before us today, I am particularly interested in hearing more about the ongoing reorganization, plans to increase restoration and fuels reduction activities, and efforts to increase timber outputs where we know we can do more. I’d also welcome comments on the agency’s plans for continuing important forest research activities, including for invasive species management.

All of these issues are critically important to the health and sustainability of national forests across the country, including in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny National Forest, which I have the privilege to represent.

Chief, we look forward to your testimony and a fulsome discussion this morning. With that, thank you for being here and all of your efforts since the beginning of last year.

Mr. Chairman, I yield back.

