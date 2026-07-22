W. Va. Guard initiates flood response operations

The West Virginia National Guard, under direction of Governor Patrick Morrisey, was activated on July 21, 2026, to provide support to communities impacted by severe flooding across the state. The most significant impacts have been reported in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis counties with the Governor declaring a state of emergency across all 55 counties.

Guard liaison officers have deployed to county emergency operations centers to support response coordination with local officials. The WVNG swift water rescue team is activated, and aviation assets have joined West Virginia State Police helicopters, ready to respond.

Approximately 100 Guard members arrived overnight in the Elkins and Weston/Buckhannon areas. Another 400 Guard members arrived mid-morning to support ongoing flood response operations.

“The West Virginia National Guard will be working alongside state and local partners for as long as it takes to help affected communities,” said WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward. “Our priority is supporting local emergency officials and getting help where it is needed most.”

Shelters are open at the following locations: Buckhannon Nazarene Church, Lewis County High School and Philippi Middle School

Residents who need assistance should follow the guidance of local emergency officials and avoid flooded roads or hazardous areas.

The West Virginia National Guard will continue coordinating with state, county and local agencies as response efforts continue.

West Virginia National Guard content will be published on:

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JFHQ-WV

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1015716/b-roll-wva-national-guard-assists-upshur-pleasants-and-lewis-counties-flood-response-efforts

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