Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3 Ships Conduct Group Sail

Maritime pre-positioning force ships with Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3 (MPSRON 3), participated in an underway multi-ship training exercise group sail, off the coast of Pohang, South Korea, June 30 – July 3, 2026.

“The purpose of group sail was to hone the proficiency of our MPF ships’ ability to execute formation sailing as a part of our Naval fleet, with various exercises and drills to meet mission requirements and readiness,” said Capt. Michael G. Mortensen, commodore, MPSRON 3. “MPSRON 3 group sail demonstrated our ability to operate as one team—strengthening readiness, refining interoperability, and ensuring we are prepared to deliver combat power and critical logistics whenever and wherever the nation calls.”

The group sail was a multi-day event with five pre-position ships: USNS 1st LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011), USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311), USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2), USNS Seay (T-AKR 302), and MV MAJ Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396).

The exercise was used to train the crews’ ability to integrate with other ships within the squadron and prepare them to work with other U.S. Navy assets.

The schedule focused on the skill-sets necessary to ensure the safety and security of the global Military Sealift Command fleet assets. To improve crew proficiency, the squadron rehearsed formation steaming, emissions control drills, flashing light communications, torpedo evasion and maneuvering tactics, mine avoidance, and anti-submarine tactics.

MPSRON 3 operates in the Western Pacific and maintains tactical control of 10 ships carrying afloat pre-positioned U.S. military cargo for the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force. The squadron’s mission is to enable force from the sea by providing swift and effective transportation of vital equipment and supplies for designated operations.