Palitronica Supports Bell’s MV-75 Cheyenne Program with Cyber Assurance for Electronic Components

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palitronica, a leader in electronics cyber supply chain and quality assurance for hardware and firmware, today announced its work with Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to provide state-of-the-art cyber assurance to critical electronics for the MV-75 Cheyenne, formerly known as the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program.The effort is designed to strengthen the cyber resilience of the MV-75 Cheyenne’s supply chain, meet strict compliance and cyber demands, and enable workflows for long-term support of the platform. As aerospace and defense systems become increasingly dependent on complex electronics, firmware, and interconnected supply chains, cyber supply chain assurance has become a priority. Palitronica’s work with Bell reflects a broader industry shift toward more rigorous methods of validating trust, quality, and cyber resilience in electronics for mission-critical systems.“Advanced aerospace programs depend on electronics and deep supply chains with thousands of companies,” said Sebastian Fischmeister, CEO and co-founder of Palitronica. “Cybersecurity and manufacturing integrity are no longer separate domains in this interconnected world. They are part of the same challenge. We are proud to support Bell’s effort to strengthen assurance for electronics in the MV-75 Cheyenne.”The MV-75 Cheyenne is expected to play a central role in the future of U.S. Army aviation by delivering greater range, speed, and operational flexibility than legacy aircraft. Cybersecurity, supply chain assurance, and electronics integrity are increasingly seen as foundational to operational readiness and mission performance for programs with decades of service life.Palitronica’s approach enables manufacturers and integrators to gain deeper visibility into electronic components and strengthen confidence in the electronics supply chain. By supporting Bell’s effort with the MV-75 Cheyenne, Palitronica is contributing to a more proactive model for electronics assurance, one centered on verified components, cyber resilience, and supply chain transparency.For more information, visit www.palitronica.com This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

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