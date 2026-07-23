Bright Data Appoints Efim Dimenstein as Chief Technology Officer; Ron Kol Named Chief Data Scientist

Industry veteran joins Bright Data as it experiences rapid scale and former CTO transitions to pioneering future innovations

Bright Data sits at the very heart of the AI revolution. I'm excited to help build the infrastructure that will take this company to its next chapter.” — Efim Dimenstein, CTO, Bright Data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Data, the world's leading web data infrastructure company, today announced two landmark executive appointments that reflect the company's extraordinary growth trajectory and long-term vision: Efim Dimenstein joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Ron Kol, the company's longtime CTO, is appointed to the newly created role of Chief Data Scientist.

Dimenstein brings to Bright Data a distinguished track record of engineering leadership at enterprise scale. Most recently, he served as CTO and Chief Architect at NICE Actimize, a division of a major publicly listed global technology company, where he led the design and architecture of large-scale, SaaS-based, multi-tenant cloud solutions for some of the world's largest financial institutions.

Having spent his career building and scaling technology, Dimenstein brings exactly the kind of institutional know-how needed to help Bright Data scale at its rapid pace.

"Bringing someone of Efim's caliber on board is a clear statement of intent," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "He has spent his career operating at a scale we are rapidly growing into, and his experience building mission-critical, enterprise-grade platforms will be invaluable as we continue to expand. We are moving fast, and Efim knows how to build systems and teams that can keep pace."

Dimenstein expressed enthusiasm about joining Bright Data at this pivotal moment: "Bright Data sits at the very heart of the AI revolution, providing real-time, high-quality web data that powers the next generation of intelligent systems. I'm excited to help build the infrastructure that will take this company to its next chapter."

Kol, Bright Data's longstanding CTO, transitions to the company's first-ever Chief Data Scientist. In this pioneering role, Kol will focus on future-facing innovations in areas that are complementary to data, helping Bright Data explore and expand into new and potentially transformative territories.

"From writing the first lines of code for Bright Data in its first days, through building large-scale scraping architecture for the world's largest organizations at Bright Data, Ron is now going to work on future innovations for this fast-changing industry,” said Lenchner.

Ron Kol's engineering vision has been instrumental in establishing Bright Data as one of the largest web data infrastructure companies in the world.

These executive appointments come at a time of remarkable momentum for Bright Data.

About Bright Data

Supporting the entire AI lifecycle, Bright Data’s platform delivers LLM-ready, compliant data access and unlocks efficient, large-scale video and media extraction for multimodal training. For inference, Bright Data powers advanced web search and extraction, while enabling AI agents to autonomously navigate and interact with websites through our unstoppable remote browser infrastructure. With built-in governance, flexible delivery, and alignment to global compliance standards, it supports secure, efficient, and auditable operations.

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