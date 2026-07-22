NJHMFA Approves Financing for Special Needs Housing in Somers Point

TRENTON, NJ — Somers Point, a key gateway to the Jersey Shore, has been awarded NJHMFA financing for a new supportive housing community designed to ensure year-round residents have access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

At the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency's June Board meeting, $750,000 in financing from the Special Needs Housing Trust Fund was approved to fund construction of a new 2,416-square-foot, ranch-style home at 104 Cleveland Avenue. Designed with wheelchair accessibility and five exterior entrances, the residence will provide permanent supportive housing for six individuals with special needs. Caring, Inc. will provide onsite social and supportive services to help residents live independently while remaining connected to the community.

While Jersey Shore communities are often associated with tourism and seasonal visitors, they are also home to thousands of year-round residents who need affordable, accessible, and supportive housing. The new development is a demonstration of NJHMFA's commitment to expanding supportive housing opportunities in every corner of New Jersey, ensuring that individuals with disabilities and other specialized housing needs can remain in the communities they call home.

"Every New Jersey resident deserves access to safe, quality housing that meets their needs and allows them to live with dignity and independence," said Melanie R. Walter, Executive Director of NJHMFA. "Supportive housing is essential in communities across our state, including the Jersey Shore where residents with specialized needs deserve the opportunity to live close to family, services, healthcare, and the neighborhoods they know. We thank our partners in the Legislature for their continued investment in the Special Needs Housing Trust Fund, which allows us to finance permanent supportive housing opportunities like this."

The Special Needs Housing Trust Fund receives annual funding from dedicated revenue sources to create affordable and supportive housing for New Jersey residents with special needs. Through the program, NJHMFA partners with nonprofit organizations and housing providers to develop accessible, service-enriched housing that promotes independence, stability, and long-term well-being.

The Somers Point development is expected to be completed in 2027 and will further expand the availability of permanent supportive housing in Atlantic County while strengthening housing opportunities for year-round residents along the Jersey Shore.

About Us: The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) advances the quality of life for residents of and communities throughout New Jersey by investing in, financing, and facilitating access to affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities for low and moderate-income families, older adults, and individuals with specialized housing needs. To learn more about NJHMFA, visit: njhousing.gov